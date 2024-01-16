Minister Khera makes a funding announcement and reveals this year's theme for Black History Month

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - With Canada's population becoming increasingly diverse, it is essential that we strengthen our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive society and provide support to organizations that are dedicated to driving positive change in communities across the country.

Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, announced that nearly $370,000 has been awarded to support 14 equity-deserving Black-led, Black-focused organizations in British Columbia. The funding is being provided under the Events component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program and the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative.

During the event, Minister Khera also had the pleasure to reveal this year's theme for Black History Month: Black Excellence: A Heritage to Celebrate; a Future to Build.

Minister Khera took the opportunity to reiterate that the Call for Proposals launched on December 11, 2023, for the Organizational Capacity Building (OCB) component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program is currently accepting applications.

The OCB component will help organizations build and strengthen their internal capacity to advance anti-racism and promote intercultural and interfaith understanding, to provide equitable opportunities, to promote dialogue on multiculturalism and anti-racism, and to build understanding of disparities.

Eligible organizations can apply from now until February 22, 2024.

For more information about the projects funded in today's announcement, consult the backgrounder.

Quotes

"As we approach Lincoln Alexander Day and the beginning of Black History Month on February 1, I look forward to celebrating the rich contributions and accomplishments of Black people in Canada not only next month but throughout the year. Our government is dedicated to actively building capacity within Black communities. Today's investment will support Black-led, Black-focused organizations in British Columbia in amplifying Black voices throughout Black History Month and beyond, fight anti-Black racism, and help increase capacity to better serve Black communities in the province. Together, we forge a more just, empowered and celebrated Canada year-round."

—The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Historically, in every facet of Canadian society, Black individuals have made remarkable contributions. Recognizing the need for empowerment, our government is proud to announce this substantial investment that will directly allow Black communities to participate and contribute even more. This funding will help local black organizations across British Columbia to support Black communities and share the stories and heritage of Black Canadians. As we approach Black History Month, let us celebrate this chance to discover the significant contributions that Black communities have made in our province and across our country."

—The Honourable Dr. Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre)

"Black communities have helped shape Canada into the country that it is by achieving, innovating and creating through the years. With this year's theme, Black Excellence: A Heritage to Celebrate; a Future to Build, we are celebrating the significant contributions of Black Canadians to the fabric of Canada. This Black History Month, we celebrate those that paved the way to where we are today, and those who continue to work towards a Canada that is diverse and inclusive for all."

—Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament (London West)

"Many racialized youth and communities in Surrey are isolated in many senses, with limited options to build social and economic mobilities, highly constrained access to post-secondary training and education, and few routes to durable, satisfying employment. Solid State is working to tell a different set of stories: we believe that the co-op model is highly capacious; it brings people together to work on a common project, build real-world skills, develop lasting bonds, and earn an income. More than that, however, we are interested in youth working on enterprises where they can forge long-term attachments and develop a lasting sense of belonging and place."

—Matt Hern, Executive Director, Solid State Community Foundation

Quick Facts

The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program (MARP) is a consolidation of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives (CSMARI) Program and the Anti-Racism Action Program (ARAP). The renewed MARP has been streamlined to support communities and organizations more effectively across Canada.

The MARP has three distinct components: Events, Projects and Organizational Capacity Building. The current Call for Proposals is for the Organizational Capacity Building component of the program. Applications for the Events component of the program are accepted on a continuous basis.

The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI) was established in 2019 to celebrate and share knowledge about the contributions of people of African descent in Canada; build capacity in vibrant Black communities across Canada; reflect Black voices in policies and programs that affect their lives; and remove barriers related to anti-Black racism and other systemic inequities.

Backgrounder: Support for Black Communities in British Columbia

Canadian Heritage

Through the Events component of the Multiculturalism Anti-Racism Program, 12 organizations will receive total funding of $275,815 to support Black History Month events across British Columbia.

The Events component provides funding to community-based events that promote intercultural or interfaith understanding, promote discussions on multiculturalism, diversity, racism and religious discrimination, or celebrate a community's history and culture, such as heritage months recognized by Parliament.

Organization Project Funding 412 Media Foundation Black Youth Capacity Building Week $24,065 African Art & Cultural Community Contributions Society Black History Month Celebration 2024 $38,000 African Descent Society BC Black History Month – African Heritage Month – Event Series 2024 $41,200 BC Black History Awareness Society Black History Month – Prominent Keynote Speaker $12,250 Great Light Healing Community Raising the Bar – Black Youth Addressing Systemic Racism $50,000 Lead Disability Inclusive Society BC Lead Inclusive, Diversity and Accessible Black History Month Celebration $5,000 Nuru Training Association Black History Month Community Engagement Series 2024 $20,500 Overture with the Arts Identity 6th Edition (AB/BC) $13,200 Solid State Community Foundation Black School'd: Celebrating Black Futures $24,000 Somali People's Association of BC Somali Community Celebrating Black History Month $5,000 Sure Word Ministries Celebrating Heritage, Our Story, Our Heroes/Sheroes: Black History Month Celebrations $5,000 Valid Dreams Foundation Black History Celebration $37,600

Employment and Social Development Canada

Through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI), the Government of Canada has already invested significantly in support of Black-led not-for-profit organizations in the Vancouver Area, including the two listed below. The SBCCI is intended to support Black-led organizations serving Black communities, improve workplaces and local spaces, and build a national web of resources to help Black-led not-for-profit organizations.

Organization Project Funding African Descent Youth Engagement Society (ADYES) Equipment purchase to build the capacity of Black-led community organizations $50,000 BIPOC Creative Association Equipment purchase to build a safe space and foster a sense of community for Black youth $43,670

The Government of Canada launches the renewed Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program

