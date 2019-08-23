The Government of Canada announces full membership of the Advisory Committee on the Charitable Sector

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that charities play a key role in our society by providing valuable information and services to Canadians. To further enhance their contribution, the Government of Canada is facilitating meaningful dialogue with the sector to ensure that the regulatory environment supports and sustains the work they do.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, announced the complete formation of the Advisory Committee on the Charitable Sector (ACCS). Along with the expertise of the co-chairs, Ms. Hilary Pearson, Mr. Bruce MacDonald, and Mr. Geoff Trueman, Assistant Commissioner of the CRA's Legislative Policy and Regulatory Affairs Branch, the Government of Canada will now benefit from the expertise of 12 members with experience grounded in the issues facing the charitable sector, as well as 2 representatives from the Government. In total, the ACCS is composed of 17 members – 14 from the sector and 3 from the Government. An inaugural meeting will take place next week via teleconference.

Formed in response to the recommendations of the Consultation Panel on the Political Activities of Charities, and the Social Innovation and Social Finance Co-Creation Steering Group, the ACCS is co-chaired by the charitable sector and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and will provide advice to the Government on important and emerging issues facing the sector.

Quote

"Our Government committed to allow charities to do their work on behalf of Canadians free from political harassment, while modernizing the rules governing the sector. This permanent Advisory Committee is a direct response to this commitment. By engaging in an ongoing dialogue with experts from the charitable sector, we can shape the regulatory environment so it supports and helps sustain the important work charities do in the world of today."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

The Report of the Consultation Panel on the Political Activities of Charities was published in May 2017 and contained a number of recommendations, all of which the Government has responded to.

. The Government is providing $3.2 million in new funding to the CRA over the 2018-19 to 2023-24 period for the Advisory Committee to strengthen the relationship between government and this important sector.

, or more frequently if necessary. Summaries of ACCS meetings will be posted online. The names of the remaining 12 members can be found on the CRA website. Biographical information will soon be available for all members.

Associated Links

Advisory committee on the charitable sector

Charities program facts and figures

Report of the Consultation Panel on the Political Activities of Charities

Stay connected

