QUÉBEC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are at the heart of many coastal communities, bringing people together for work and leisure, while supporting jobs in the fish and seafood industry for more than 45,000 Canadians.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to grow the economy, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, announced today an investment of $27 million for the fishing harbours of Natashquan, Kegaska and Baie-Trinité, on Quebec's North Shore.

Among the projects announced today is the construction of a new fishing harbour in Natashquan. Scheduled for completion by 2028, the harbour will improve fish harvesters' working conditions by giving them access to modern and safe facilities and allow them to increase their annual landings of species such as snow crab and lobster. This large-scale project represents a major investment in the revitalization and economic development of the North Shore and the long-term viability of the local commercial fishery.

Today's funding will also go toward developing the service areas of the Kegaska fishing harbour in 2026, and to revitalize the Baie-Trinité fishing harbour in 2027. These two fishing harbours, combined with the Natashquan harbour, are used by more than 70 fish harvesters for landings estimated at nearly $8 million in 2023.

In addition to the $90 million annual departmental budget for small craft harbours, Budget 2024 will invest $463.3 million over the next few years to repair and maintain small craft harbours across the country, including those damaged by Hurricane Fiona in 2022.

The investment announced today demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to strengthening coastal communities, promoting sustainable growth, and ensuring prosperity for workers in the fishing industry.

"Small craft harbours are the beating heart of our fishing communities. The long-awaited investments in Natashquan, Kegaska and Baie-Trinité will ensure economic development and food security for these communities for generations to come. With Budget 2024, we are providing our fish harvesters with modern harbours, where their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will carry on our finest maritime traditions."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

The mandate of Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours Program is to keep harbours, vital to the commercial fishery, open and in good repair.

The Government of Canada is funding works at several harbours across the country to ensure they are in good condition to meet the needs of fish harvesters and industry, as well as provide safe access to waterways.

