OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing is a serious problem around the world, posing a significant threat to fish populations and damaging marine environments. IUU fishing also jeopardizes the incomes of law-abiding harvesters and fishing industries and puts food supplies at risk for millions of people.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) continues to do its part to detect and deter IUU fishing, having recently completed this year's Operation North Pacific Guard (Op. NPG) mission. This was DFO's third patrol under the annual, multi-national high seas operation in the North Pacific, and the first to have representatives from four nations onboard a single patrol vessel. The Canadian patrol included representatives from Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States. The mission was supported by personnel from the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Fishery officers and support personnel patrolled 17,773 km while onboard the Canadian Coast Guard vessel, the CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier, a high endurance, multi-purpose vessel that is also a light icebreaker and is biofuel capable. Over the course of two months, the expert crew monitored several hundred fishing vessels, conducted 41 high-seas inspections and interacted with more than 1,000 crew members onboard vessels.

The high-seas inspections resulted in the detection of 39 potential violations of international fisheries requirements, including shark finning, the illegal harvest of dolphins, misreporting or inaccurate reporting of catch and bycatch, as well as obstruction and the destruction of evidence.

Canada also deployed one of the DFO's long-range Fisheries Aerial Surveillance and Enforcement aircraft, which is normally based in Campbell River, British Columbia, to Hokkaido, Japan where daily patrols monitored fishing activity the Northwest Pacific. A total of 366 fishing vessels were inspected by air and 51 potential violations related to shark finning, pollution, salmon retention, and marking requirements were detected.

During this year's mission, the CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier made a special port visit in Osaka, Japan, while the World Expo was underway. Thousands of members of the public learned about Canada's role in fighting IUU fishing through tours of the vessel and engagement with Canadian Coast Guard crew and fishery officers at the Expo's Canada Pavilion.

The CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier also made a port visit in Hakodate, providing an unique opportunity to strengthen relations between the Canadian and Japanese Coast Guards.

Quotes

"The thousands of hours that our fishery officers spend patrolling the North Pacific Ocean each year, by air and sea, detecting and deterring illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, is a strong demonstration that Canada backs its support for international laws with concrete action. The ongoing success of Operation North Pacific Guard attests to the continued need for Canada to be a leader in securing marine species and ecosystems at home and abroad in support of both our conservation and economic objectives."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

Participation in Op. NPG aligns with Canada's objective to protect fish stocks under the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative and Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy.

objective to protect fish stocks under the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative and Indo-Pacific Strategy. More than 1,100 vessels are registered to fish in the high seas of the North Pacific. Op. NPG ensures compliance with international agreements on fisheries in the waters beyond national jurisdiction (outside 200 nautical miles from land).

Canadian fishery officers have taken part in the annual Op. NPG since 2019, an annual international law enforcement operation on the high seas of the North Pacific.

Fishery officers conducted patrols, under international law, to enforce the United Nations ban on high seas driftnets and to ensure compliance with regulations of Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMO) that protect against IUU fishing.

Potential violations are confidential and investigated by the flag states and sanctions reviewed by international RFMOs and can include total bans on fishing in severe circumstances.

This year's operation included the participation from over 20 DFO fishery officers aboard the Sir Wilfrid Laurier and four fishery officers participating in air surveillance operations in Japan .

and four fishery officers participating in air surveillance operations in . In addition to monitoring and enforcement, fishery officers also collected environmental data and water samples to support Canada's understanding of the high seas environment, including the migration range of species of interest, such as Pacific salmon, and the levels of microplastics in the water. This data will be analyzed and shared with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

understanding of the high seas environment, including the migration range of species of interest, such as Pacific salmon, and the levels of microplastics in the water. This data will be analyzed and shared with Environment and Climate Change Canada. Launched in 2022, Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy has committed to advancing five strategic objectives— from security and trade to sustainability and regional engagement. It reflects Canada's commitment to inclusive growth, a rules-based international order, and partnerships that create shared prosperity with Indo-Pacific economies.

