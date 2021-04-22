Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada are collaborating with Uber to help inform Canadians about the safety and effectiveness of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines and the importance of continued adherence to public health measures. Through this initiative, users of the Uber app and drivers and merchants will receive information that will direct them to credible Government of Canada resources and information.

This initiative is expected to reach millions of riders, drivers, delivery people, customers and restaurant partners. Information about vaccines will be displayed in English and French across all of Uber's channels, including Uber and Uber Eats home screens, banners throughout trip and food delivery experiences and through email newsletters. Uber Canada will work with its government partners to ensure that messaging is regularly updated and users receive the most up-to-date and accurate information from credible public health sources. As the vaccine rollout continues and more Canadians become eligible for the vaccine, access to credible information will be important for Canadians to make an informed decision to vaccinate.

"To support the COVID-19 recovery effort, we want to inform Canadians that the best vaccine is the first vaccine made available to them," said Matthew Price, GM of Uber Canada. "Through our partnership with the Government of Canada, we can do our part to accelerate vaccination efforts by using Uber's platform to instill confidence with timely and credible information."

"When you get vaccinated, you are protecting yourself and stopping the spread of COVID-19. By partnering with Uber Canada, we will be able to share important information about COVID-19 vaccines with millions of people in Canada. We know that vaccines work and save lives. By making this information easily accessible, people can make informed decisions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19," said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health.

This partnership builds on Uber's ongoing work in supporting the COVID-19 relief efforts in Canada. Other initiatives include work with governments and public health agencies to eliminate transportation barriers to getting a vaccine, and a partnership with Switch Health to provide a contactless transportation solution for at-home COVID-19 tests. Last year, Uber Canada rolled out its Move What Matters Initiative, pledging more than $6M in free rides, meals, and food deliveries in Canada, along with the Eat Local Relief Effort which included $7M to support Canada's restaurant industry. Uber's "No Mask. No Ride" policy continues, requiring drivers and riders to wear a mask or face covering when using the app.

