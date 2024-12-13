LONDON, ON, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced an agreement to support people living without homes, including in encampments, in London.

Encampments must end, public spaces must remain safe, and we must provide those in need with homes and the supports they need. This agreement will help ensure that using a human-rights based and housing-first approach.

Federal funding provided for this agreement is part of a $250-million commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across Canada. Under this agreement, London will contribute $6.425 million, while the federal government will provide more than $5 million, over two years.

This funding will support the implementation of London's Community Encampment Response Plan and immediately prove additional support to people living without homes. Outreach workers will be hired to assist with basic needs, help people exit encampments, and navigate the local system of housing services. Through this agreement, 30-35 temporary low-barrier emergency shelter beds will also be made available for people leaving encampments. In the long term, the City will focus on providing affordable and supportive housing to help individuals transition from encampments to permanent housing, and the supports they need to get there.

This agreement builds on existing programs like Reaching Home, through which the federal government is investing $5 billion over nine years to address homelessness across Canada.

The $250-million investment from the federal government was intended to serve as a tool to coordinate with provincial and territorial governments to address encampments throughout the country. Despite our best attempts to work out a deal that would see our two governments work collaboratively to support the most vulnerable people in our communities, Ontario was not able to agree to one in time for us to deliver funding before the winter. The federal government is now working directly with key cities in Ontario which has led to this deal, with more on the way.

No one chooses to be homeless and living in an encampment doesn't make them a criminal. All governments have a responsibility to treat those going through this with the same level of respect and dignity with which we would treat any Canadian.

Any serious plan to address encampments should always include housing and other supports. Canada's housing crisis will only be truly over when no one has to live in a tent and everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home.

Quotes

"As someone deeply committed to making a difference, I believe that ending homelessness is not just a goal, but a moral responsibility. Our mission is to stand by our most vulnerable, ensuring they have a safe and affordable place to call home. When public spaces become makeshift shelters, it's a powerful reminder that we must act together for real change. Through thoughtful investments, strong partnerships, and unwavering determination, we will strengthen support services and work relentlessly to end chronic homelessness across Canada."

Peter Fragistaktos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is driven by a clear vision: a Canada where homelessness is a thing of the past. Together, we can create a future where every person has a safe, affordable home to call their own. As we witness public spaces becoming places of refuge, it's a call to action for us all to join forces and build lasting change. With strategic investments and collaborative partnerships, we will not only strengthen support services but also take bold steps toward ending chronic homelessness, shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for all Canadians."

Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West Ontario

"London, like many communities across the country, is facing a homelessness crisis. Municipalities can only do so much, and it is crucial that we have access to resources from our government partners so we can get critical supports to those who need them. I look forward to continued engagements with the federal government as we work together to move people indoors."

Mayor Josh Morgan, City of London, Ontario

Quick facts

This funding complements federal investments made through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, which provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, and rural and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs.

Homelessness Strategy, which provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, and rural and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs. Since 2015, the federal government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

As part of this agreement, the federal government is providing $5,018,492.00 and the City of London is providing $6,425,000.00 over two years.

and the is providing over two years. Through the Designated Community funding stream of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, the City of London is receiving $46.6 million from 2019-2028 to assist with local homelessness needs.

Associated links

Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy

Canada's National Housing Strategy

Canada's Housing Plan

Follow us on X , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, [email protected], Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]