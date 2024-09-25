The Government of Canada and the Ahousaht, Ehattesaht/Chinekint, Hesquiaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht and Tla-o-qui-aht Nations (the five Nations) sign groundbreaking Incremental Reconciliation Agreement on Fisheries Resources

VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Reconciliation and joint management are essential in the effort to restore salmon populations and create sustainable fisheries. The Government of Canada and the Ahousaht, Ehattesaht/Chinekint, Hesquiaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht and Tla-o-qui-aht Nations (the five Nations) are committed to working together to advance collaborative governance processes for fisheries resources.

Today, on behalf of the Government of Canada, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, was pleased to join the five Nations in announcing a path forward with the signing of the Incremental Reconciliation Agreement for Fisheries Resources (IRAFR). This two-year funding agreement provides the framework for an effective and collaborative approach to governance, management and planning of the five Nations' fisheries resources. The agreement recognizes that the five Nations, through their respective Ha'wiih (hereditary leadership) and elected leadership, have a role in the management of fisheries in their territories.

The IRAFR also provides funding to the five Nations for implementation, capacity building and to acquire commercial fishing access. It sets out mechanisms for a Community-Based Economic Fishery plan, including shared goals and objectives to support the development of healthy, self-reliant and sustainable fisheries for the five Nations that will contribute to the local and Canadian economy.

The Government of Canada is committed to renewed relationships with Indigenous peoples based on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership. Through agreements like the IRAFR, Fisheries and Oceans Canada is actively working to achieve reconciliation and redress for losses experienced by the five Nations in the fisheries.

Quotes

"The Incremental Reconciliation Agreement on Fisheries Resources is a new chapter in the relationship between the Government of Canada and the Ahousaht, Ehattesaht/Chinekint, Hesquiaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht and Tla-o-qui-aht Nations. This agreement paves the way for collaborative fisheries management and access, and ultimately, it will help the five Nations return to their traditional economies and governance structures that supported their families and contribute to the Canadian economy"

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The signing of the Incremental Reconciliation Agreement for Fisheries Resources marks a transformative step forward towards reconciliation and partnership with five Nuu-chah-nulth Nations. This agreement strengthens our collective stewardship of fisheries and honours the inherent rights of the Five Nations, enabling them to reclaim and sustain their traditional practices and economies."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"We are pleased to have finally signed this incremental agreement. For a long time, we have urged DFO to take the right steps and support us in rebuilding our fishery. As Nations, we have stood united and will continue to do so - we are here to stay. We look forward to collaborating with DFO to re-establish sustainable fisheries and view this as an opportunity to forge a renewed relationship with Canada for the benefit of our fishers."

Wickaninnish, Cliff Atleo, Lead Negotiator for Ahousaht Nation

Quick Facts

The Incremental Reconciliation Agreement for Fisheries Resources (IRAFR) was signed between the five Nations (Ahousaht, Ehattesaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht, Hesquiaht and Tla-o-qui-aht Nations) and the Government of Canada ; including Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.

; including Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada. The Incremental Reconciliation Agreement for Fisheries Resources represents a significant milestone in advancing reconciliation and renewing Nation-to-Nation relationships and demonstrates Canada's commitment to the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

commitment to the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). The Ha'oom Fisheries Society (HFS) is an independently operated organization that collaborates with DFO to administer and manage the five Nations' fisheries within their territories.

In 2009, the Supreme Court of British Columbia held that the five Nations (Ahousaht, Ehattesaht /Chinehkint, Hesquiaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht and Tla-o-qui-aht) have an Aboriginal right to fish for any species of fish to sell that fish.

held that the five Nations (Ahousaht, Ehattesaht /Chinehkint, Hesquiaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht and Tla-o-qui-aht) have an Aboriginal right to fish for any species of fish to sell that fish. Since 2019, the five Nations have been fishing and selling fish under a multi-species Fishery Management Plan (FMP) in a Court Ordered Area. The new Community Based Economic Fishery annual fishing plan will replace the FMP, expand the fishing area to include more of their ha-ha-houlthee (traditional governance area) and is intended to support enhanced participation in commercial fisheries for the five Nations' community members.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Ha'oom Fisheries Society on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For more information: Andrew Richardson, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations : Fisheries and Oceans Canada , 613-990-7537, [email protected]; Lauren Dean, Communications Specialist, Ha'oom Fisheries Society, 250-703-3213, [email protected]