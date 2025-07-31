NANAIMO, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is committed to the enforcement of the Fisheries Act and is working with partners to strengthen surveillance, monitoring, and prosecution of serious fisheries violations.

Image: Photo of the seized trailer and vehicle evidence during this trial. The vessel was previously forfeited and disposed of. (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region)

The Honourable Justice Crerar of the British Columbia Supreme Court has sentenced Scott Steer, a repeat offender with a history of serious violations under the Fisheries Act, for illegal sea cucumber harvesting and sale. The sentencing follows Mr. Steer's conviction on January 8, 2025, on multiple counts related to the unlawful harvest and sale of sea cucumbers between July 2019 and June 2020.

Penalties include:

a six-year jail sentence for Scott Steer to be served consecutively;

a global fine of $1,105,718 dollars ( $1,005,718 and an additional $100,000 fine for the corporate offenders) for which Mr. and Mrs. Steer are jointly liable which is to be paid by monthly installment over 20 years; and

forfeiture of all items seized during the investigation, other than Mrs. Steer's two phones, including two vessels, two vehicles, a trailer and many items related to fishing.

Mr. Steer has an extensive history of fisheries violations that have resulted in numerous convictions, prohibitions, fines, and jail sentences. He had previously been prohibited by the Courts in 2016 from possessing or acquiring fishing gear, being onboard any fishing vessel, or applying for a fishing license until 2038. Despite these prohibitions, he actively orchestrated an illegal fishing operation, acquiring and outfitting vessels, recruiting crew, forging DFO records, and selling unlawfully harvested sea cucumbers.

The court found that Mr. Steer's illegal activities resulted in the sale of over 87,000 pounds of sea cucumbers, generating more than $1 million in revenue through fraudulent transactions with a Vancouver-based processing company. Justice Crerar determined that 1215419 B.C. Ltd. was a sham corporation used to circumvent Mr. Steer's prohibitions and court orders, and that Mrs. Steer was fully involved in the scheme.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada reminds the public that illegal fishing threatens the sustainability of Canada's fisheries and urges anyone with information on potential violations to report them to DFO's toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336 or by email at [email protected].

Quick Facts:

The sea cucumber fishery in British Columbia is tightly controlled, with only about 30 licensed vessels operating within regulated seasonal openings. Illegal fishing not only jeopardizes conservation efforts and harms legitimate harvesters who comply with regulations, but also poses risks to public health, as unregulated seafood may enter the market without proper safety inspections.

The court case was based on evidence uncovered after Mr. Steer's arrest on March 2, 2020 , for illegal crab harvesting in Vancouver Harbour. This five-year DFO investigation exposed the use of fraudulent records and undercover financial transactions to facilitate illegal seafood sales. The investigation involved a significant number of fishery officers, intelligence analysts and other DFO staff, and as numerous civilian witnesses. It also spanned over several countries: China , USA and Canada .

Associated Links:

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Instagram and YouTube. Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For more information: Media Relations, Pacific Region, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604-666-1746, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]