The Good Shroom Co. Virtually Closes The Market
May 12, 2021, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Eric Ronsse, Chief Executive Officer, The Good Shroom Co Inc. (the "Company" or "TGSC") (TSXV: MUSH), and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.
The Good Shroom Co. produces organic certified instant wellness beverages with a custom blend of functional mushrooms under the Teonan brand. Offered in a variety of tea and coffee flavours, the beverages are all probiotic, vegan, keto and gluten free. Its beverages are presently sold across North America. The Good Shroom Co' is also a Canadian federally licensed cannabis processor and is expected to begin sales to provincial distributors of a cannabis infused version of its beverages in 2021. For more information visit: thegoodshroom.co
