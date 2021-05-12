The Good Shroom Co. Virtually Closes The Market

The Good Shroom Co. produces organic certified instant wellness beverages with a custom blend of functional mushrooms under the Teonan brand. Offered in a variety of tea and coffee flavours, the beverages are all probiotic, vegan, keto and gluten free. Its beverages are presently sold across North America. The Good Shroom Co' is also a Canadian federally licensed cannabis processor and is expected to begin sales to provincial distributors of a cannabis infused version of its beverages in 2021. For more information visit: thegoodshroom.co