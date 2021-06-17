The Glenlivet's Caribbean Reserve is a Single-Malt Scotch Made for Summer

On the nose, the Caribbean Reserve has sweet notes of pear and red apple with a fabulous tropical twist of ripe bananas in syrup. Taste rich caramel and coffee notes followed by mandarin orange, vanilla and honey dew melon, with a finish that is well balanced and smooth.

"We often associate single-malt with images of wintry nights spent in front of a fireplace, but we'd like to challenge that idea because whisky is for winter...until it's summer," says Jayde De Brito, Marketing Intern - Prestige Brands. "The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve's light-bodied characteristics and tropical fruit flavours adds a fresh twist to your summer drink."

Just in time for the warmer weather, The Glenlivet is collaborating with David's Tea, the industry leader in specialty tea, to bring Canada a new and iconic summer drink. The Mango Punch is a refreshing and tropical summer cocktail that will make you feel like a bartender at home with its ease and convenience:

Using a steeper or filter, steep two perfect spoonfuls of David's Tea Mango Fruit Punch in ½ cup of hot water for seven minutes.

in ½ cup of hot water for seven minutes. Pour into a measuring cup and let cool to room temperature.

Fill an old fashioned glass with ice and add a shot of Caribbean Reserve, two shots of the Mango Fruit Punch concentrate, ½ teaspoon lemon juice and freshly grated ginger.

Stir, then add two dashes of orange bitters.

Garnish with a slice of lemon and enjoy.

The fresh, summer taste of Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve is also ideal in Caribbean-themed cocktails. The Coco Breeze is a simple and refreshing drink, ideal for poolside:

Fill a tall glass with ice.

Pour in a shot of Caribbean Reserve and two ounces of coconut water.

Stir and garnish with a lime wedge.

When planning your next summer activity, add a twist by bringing The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve because whisky and summer, why not?

The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve is now available for purchase at your local retailer and will be rolling out in Quebec soon.

For more brand information and news, visit https://www.theglenlivet.com/ and stay tuned for guerilla samplings happening in Toronto.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

