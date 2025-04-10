The iconic Speyside distillery will celebrate the Canadian launch with a cocktail party and reveal on April 10th, featuring the exceptional new single malt

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Glenlivet, the iconic Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, has launched the oldest permanent expression from its distillery to date: The Glenlivet 40 Year Old. A true testament to The Glenlivet's pioneering legacy and following the brand's 200th anniversary last year, this new, elevated single malt is creatively finished in seasoned sherry casks, bottled at cask strength at 46.9% ABV.

The Glenlivet Introduces Its Oldest Permanent Expression: The Glenlivet 40 Year Old (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications))

To celebrate the launch of its oldest permanent expression in Canada, The Glenlivet will host a dinner and cocktail event celebrating the brand's rich heritage and tradition and conducting a first tasting of the new expression. The Glenlivet 40 Year Old is the newest addition to The Glenlivet Collection, which consists of a range of approachable expressions, from The Glenlivet 12 Year Old to The Glenlivet 21 Year Old. The collection offers something for every taste, from those who enjoy their whisky neat to Canadians looking for a perfectly balanced whisky cocktail.

The new single malt Scotch whisky has been matured and refined for at least 40 years, meticulously nurtured by The Glenlivet's team of cask experts, past and present. Finally, under the watchful eye of The Glenlivet Cask Master Kevin Balmforth, this permanent new expression was carefully finished in custom casks from the heart of Jerez in Spain. These were seasoned with a bespoke blend of Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherries, ensuring they would harmonize perfectly with the depth and maturity of this Single Malt whisky, elevating it to a masterpiece worthy of its age.

"The Glenlivet 40 Year Old represents more than four decades of dedication and craftsmanship from our team," commented Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Master. "It's thanks to the efforts and foresight of my predecessors who laid down the foundation of this whisky 40 years ago that we're able to showcase the trailblazing spirit of The Glenlivet with the introduction of such a special and highly aged permanent expression after such a monumental year."

The choice of cask finish and extensive maturation period together pays testament to The Glenlivet's unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship within whisky making. The final flavour profile brings an impressive depth of flavour and extraordinary taste experience with rich notes of poached plums and charred orange, dark cherries, warming spice and braised red apples. The finish is rewardingly long and sweet.

"Last year, we proudly marked 200 years of The Glenlivet—two centuries of pushing boundaries and setting the standard for Speyside single malt whisky," said Maura Cowan, Vice President, Marketing, Corby Spirit and Wine. "The 40 Year Old is a testament to The Glenlivet's storied heritage, and we invite Canadians to raise a glass with us as we celebrate this exceptional new single malt."

The exceptional new single malt is presented in an elongated bottle inspired by The Glenlivet's original, 200 year old glass silhouette and housed inside a sleek and elegant copper-coloured presentation container – inspired by the copper stills used at The Glenlivet Distillery. It also features the distinct profile of founder George Smith and a burst of colour in the form of The Glenlivet's signature teal.

The Glenlivet 40 Year Old, bottled at cask strength annually, will be available in Canada in select retailers at RRP $7,500 CAD. The new expression will be a regular listing, but the initial shipment to Canada will only contain 36 bottles. For more information, visit www.theglenlivet.com or follow @theglenlivet .

THE GLENLIVET 40 YEAR OLD TASTING NOTES:

Nose: The nose is met with rich and fruity aromas, with notes of homemade strawberry jam and raisins. Luscious dark cherries are complemented by cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of sweet, toasted oak.

Palate: On the palate, the whisky offers sweet layers of poached plums and charred orange that progress to yet deeper notes of dark chocolate, braised red apples and sweet liquorice.

Finish: Enjoy a long, sweet and rich finish with a warming spice.

ABOUT THE GLENLIVET

Created by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malt category. With a commitment to outstanding quality and workmanship within single malts, The Glenlivet is dedicated to continuing this legacy and has led innovation within single malt in recent years. Standout initiatives include the release of The Glenlivet Code, a mystery single malt, and the creation of The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, a great representation of the distillery's signature style. The Glenlivet has also recently launched its newly renovated brand home to open up Speyside to the world. Using innovative technology combined with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours, and whisky tastings, The Glenlivet Brand Home brings visitors an experience like no other. From exploring the art of whisky making and showcasing rare editions, to reflecting The Glenlivet's heritage throughout the interiors, the visitor experience pays homage to being the original mark of quality for Speyside single malt.

www.theglenlivet.com @TheGlenlivet

ABOUT CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (Communications)

For further information: Laura Velez - Manager, External Communications & Public Relations, Corby Spirit and Wine, [email protected]