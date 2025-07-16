Redbreast Irish Whiskey Joins TIFF as the Official Whiskey of the Festival!

As the Official Whiskey of TIFF, Redbreast will be featured across a series of exclusive events and experiences – including 'Unhidden Gems,' a co-curated collection of films worth seeing, to help unearth cinematic masterpieces and shine a global spotlight on them, as well as the Redbreast Red Carpet Suite, which will feature tastings, cocktails and film-inspired storytelling, amongst other exciting activations throughout the festival. Each of these moments will offer guests a taste of its award-winning portfolio and provide an elegant setting for creators and industry leaders to connect, celebrate, and toast the art of storytelling in all its forms.

With a legacy spanning over a century, Redbreast has stayed true to the Irish Pot Still whiskey making tradition. Today, it's regarded as the definitive expression of the quintessential style of Irish whiskey making. This partnership with TIFF, now in its milestone year of curating some of the most compelling voices in film, unites two icons in their respective worlds where patience, precision, and passion give rise to unforgettable experiences, whether on screen or in a glass.

"There is something deeply human about both film and whiskey that gives each the power to linger long after the moment ends," said George Skarpathiotakis, Senior Brand Director at Corby Spirit and Wine. "Just as our whiskey spends years developing its signature character, many of the films featured at TIFF are the result of years of vision, persistence, and creative risk-taking. We are raising a glass and celebrating the mastery where attention to detail and reverence for tradition leads to unforgettable outcomes."

At the heart of Redbreast's cultural platform is a desire to celebrate moments of discovery - those rare finds that feel both timeless and unexpected. Through its global campaign 'Quite the Find', Redbreast honours the craftsmanship and character found in both exceptional whiskey and meaningful storytelling. Building on its successful collaboration at SXSW Film & TV Festival, alongside BAFTA winner, Golden Globes and SAG nominee-- Brand Ambassador Andrew Scott, the partnership with TIFF continues that journey of connecting emotionally resonant stories that are crafted with care and meant to be discovered.

The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will run from Thursday, September 4th to Sunday, September 14th with more details on Redbreast activations to be announced in the coming weeks.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Redbreast

For more than a century, Redbreast has stayed true to the single pot still whiskey making tradition and today is considered to be the definitive expression of this quintessential style of Irish whiskey.

Crafted by Master Blender, David McCabe, and the team at Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Redbreast offers a rich, full-bodied flavour profile with a signature sherry influence, and is growing in popularity in key Irish whiskey markets around the world including the US, UK and Ireland.

The most-awarded single pot still Irish whiskey range in the world* demonstrates a clear commitment to age, quality and innovation in Irish whiskey, and features; Redbreast 12 Year Old, 12 Year Old Cask Strength, 15 Year Old, 18 Year Old, 21 Year Old and 27 Year Old; Redbreast 10 Year Old Distillery Edition; and The Redbreast Iberian Series.

www.redbreastwhiskey.com

*Based on the tasting results of the nine most influential blind tasting competitions in 2024, including; The Irish Whiskey Masters, International Wine & Spirit Competition, International Spirits Competition, Beverage Testing Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York World Wine and Spirits Competitions, Singapore World Spirits Competition, The Luxury Masters and the World Whiskies Awards.

