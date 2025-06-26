Polar Ice Vodka’s “Cottage Crew” Delivers Long Weekend Drinks Right to Ontario Docks!

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - This summer, Polar Ice Vodka is serving up the ultimate cottage country life hack: stay docked, relaxed and let the drinks come to you. With the launch of its Cottage Crew, Polar Ice is sending a high-energy team of brand ambassadors across Ontario lakes to bring ice-cold vodka samples right to cottagers' docks – bringing a refreshingly fun, no fuss Canadian twist straight to you.

"There's nothing more Canadian than summers at the cottage," says Meghan Ouellet, Vodka Brand Manager at Corby Spirit and Wine. "We created the Cottage Crew to help celebrate those unforgettable long weekend moments - like watching the sunset from the dock with your friends, your playlist on, and an ice-cold Polar Ice beverage in hand."

The Polar Ice branded speedboat will hit the waters in the provinces most iconic summer cottage destinations, including Lake Rosseau, Lake Joseph, Georgian Bay and Lake Muskoka during Canada's biggest summer celebrations: Canada Day (June 28th & 29th ), the August Civic Holiday (August 2nd & 3rd), and Labour Day (August 30th & 31st) weekends.

And because no celebration is complete without a proper toast, Polar Ice Vodka is rolling out a limited-edition Canada Day bottle – a spirited salute to where the brand is proudly made, to its cottage traditions, and everyone raising a glass to make this summer an unforgettable one.

Exclusively for Ontario cottage-goers 19 and over, the Cottage Crew will be setting sail and making sure no fridge goes unstocked. Keep your eyes on the water and you just might spot them pulling up to your dock with a surprise delivery.

For your best chance to spot the Cottage Crew, follow @PolarIceVodka on Instagram and keep your coolers open — they might be closer than you think!

