Malibu's Latest Move Reminds Canadians to "Clock Off" and Embrace a Sunshine State of Mind!

Malibu's elevator takeover brings patio vibes to the 9 AM to 5 PM crowd and redefines the post-work wind-down, one ride at a time.

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Why save the good times for the weekend? Malibu, the world's number one white rum-based coconut spirit, has transformed an everyday elevator in a downtown Toronto office building into a full-blown after-work patio-inspired escape, calling Canadians to "clock off" from their 9 AM to 5 PM and slide straight into their 5:01 PM routine.

With burnout on the rise and always-on culture creeping into after-hours among Millennials and Gen Z¹, Malibu is stepping in with a colourful cue to slow down, log off, and make space for spontaneous good times this summer, starting from the ride to the lobby. Because who wouldn't want to end the day with a Malibu cocktail in hand and their work besties nearby?

"Malibu is all about celebrating the spontaneous moments that happen when you're off the clock," says Maggie Kong, Brand Manager, Malibu at Corby Spirit and Wine. "With so many Canadians feeling burnt out, especially younger professionals, we wanted to offer a refreshing reminder that living offline and in the moment is seriously important. We hope this experience liberates Canadians to enjoy more good times in their 5 PM - 9 PM this June and beyond."

By transforming a button-up office fixture into a playful moment, Malibu is turning the daily grind into a chance to reconnect and rediscover the joy of doing whatever tastes good. It's a small but bold reminder that even the most ordinary spaces can spark a little fun, and that clocking off doesn't always need a big plan, just the right mindset.

This initiative follows the launch of Malibu's recent global ad campaign featuring Emmy Award-winning actor Brian Cox. The cheeky commercial shows Cox breaking free from the pressures of work life to embrace Malibu-fuelled good times, reinforcing the brand's "Clock Off" message.

Canadians can join in by grabbing Malibu at their local liquor store, mixing up something tasty, and sharing how they #MalibuClockOff today; the best summer moments are just a sip away.

For cocktail inspiration and more, visit malibudrinks.com/en-ca or follow @malibu_rum .

