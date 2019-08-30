The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival is unique in the world because of its urban setting

The Government of Canada supports this colourful Festival in the Outaouais region with a contribution of over $190,000

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Canadian Heritage

The Government of Canada's support for cultural events helps generate substantial economic and media benefits in the regions where they are held, while providing an exceptional showcase for our local artists and artisans.

As the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival is underway, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, take the opportunity to reaffirm the Government of Canada's support for the annual event that take place on the shores of the Ottawa River.

To support the Festival, which will be held from August 29 to September 2, 2019, CED is awarding $90,000 in financial assistance in the form of a non-repayable contribution, under the Quebec Economic Development Program. This funding will, among other things, support the marketing of the Festival outside Quebec for promoting the region's tourism profile and attracting many visitors from the area and elsewhere.

Also, Canadian Heritage is providing $102,500 for the 2019 edition of the event, through the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program. This funding will support the programming of the 32nd edition of the Festival, which includes the presentation of various shows featuring local artists.

Quotes

"Tourism is a very important industry sector, and the Government of Canada is committed to making it profitable for everyone. By supporting projects like the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival, we are relying on the promotion of and globally competitive tourism drawing power of Quebec's regions in order to stimulate economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting events such as the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival, which provide an exceptional showcase to our artists and offer Canadians the opportunity to enjoy quality performances in their communities. »

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival generates $9.7 million in benefits and welcomes nearly 200,000 visitors annually and more than 1,200 camping trailers.

in benefits and welcomes nearly 200,000 visitors annually and more than 1,200 camping trailers. Festival goers can enjoy, among other things, programming that offers 300 shows and activities, hot air balloon flights and multiple family activities.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage – Local Festivals component provides funding to local groups for recurring festivals that present the work of local artists, artisans or heritage performers.

