MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - For many months, Canadians have had few opportunities to attend large-scale artistic and cultural events in person. Finally, this summer, the Just for Laughs Festival returns in its full format to celebrate its 40th edition.

By investing in arts and culture, the Government of Canada is supporting artists and their work. This ensures that we can continue to build a strong and diverse cultural sector for the benefit of all Canadians. With this in mind, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced today that the Government of Canada is providing $800,000 in funding to the Just for Laughs Festival.

This investment, provided through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, will help support the Just For Laughs artistic program. This 40th edition of the festival will offer audiences an extensive bilingual program both indoors (paid) and outdoors (free). Activities will take place at Place des Festivals and at several other venues in the Quartier des spectacles.

"Happy anniversary, Just For Laughs! Thank you for bringing us laughter, year after year! We sure need it after the last two difficult years. This festival brings us together with feature galas, stand-up comedy, and entertaining street performances for everyone to enjoy. And the Government of Canada is pleased to contribute to such a rich program. Thank you for your dynamic energy; thank you to the artists and have a great festival!"

—Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez

"I often tell my teams that in our work, the number one reward is the audience's laughter. Nothing tops hearing laughter from hundreds and hundreds of people as I walk around the site during the festival. And with the return to normal and more programming this year, I have a feeling I will be even happier—and so will you!"

—Patrick Rozon, Vice-President of French-language content, Just for Laughs Group

Montréal's Just For Laughs / Juste pour rire, which this year will run from July 13 to 31, welcomes more than 1.5 million spectators every summer.

This year, the festival's footprint extends from the Quartier des spectacles to the Esplanade PVM in Place Ville Marie, to Rue Saint-Denis. Boxing, comedian face-offs, a fun trivia quiz, a tribute to Quebec teachers, a Juste pour ados evening, international stars and more will all be a part of it.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

