MONTRÉAL, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - During its general annual meeting held on October 17, 2024, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board.

The members of the Fonds' Board are as follows:

Claude Séguin, Chair *

Magali Picard , First Vice-Chair

, First Vice-Chair Pierre-Maurice Vachon , Second Vice-Chair *

, Second Vice-Chair * Denis Bolduc , Third Vice-Chair

, Third Vice-Chair Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO

Yvon Barrière

Éric Boisjoly

Loïc Breton

Frédéric Brisson

Daniel Cloutier

Anouk Collet

Sylvie Demers *

* Éric Gingras

Denis Labrèche *

Dominic Lemieux

Katia Marquier *

* Sylvie Nelson

Roger A. Renaud *

* Jean-Claude Scraire *

* Members independent of the Fonds, the FTQ and its affiliated unions

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has rallied Québec into action thanks to the retirement savings of over 785,000 shareholders.

With net assets of $20 billion as at May 31, 2024, the Fonds supports thousands of companies through venture and development capital investments based on the belief that impact is created as much by financial as societal returns. For more information, visit fondsftq.com or our company page on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ)

Press contact: Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, 514 703-5587, [email protected]