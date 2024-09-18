The FNQLHSSC welcomes the position taken by the Canadian Medical Association

WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC) welcomes the important position taken by the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), which recognizes its role and that of the medical profession in past and present harms caused to First Nations, Inuit and Métis within the healthcare system. This symbolic gesture is of great importance in the fight against inequalities and discrimination suffered by First Peoples.

A call to action for the Quebec government

The FNQLHSSC is inviting the professional orders and associations to follow suit, draw inspiration from this initiative and implement concrete actions to eliminate all forms of discrimination in the future.

As the Quebec government prepares to adopt Bill 32, An Act to establish the cultural safety approach within the health and social services network, this example should serve to further the actions it intends to take to improve the delivery of its public services and its relations with First Nations and their institutions.

Note that provincial governments in other provinces have already adopted or are in the process of adopting laws aimed at eliminating all forms of discrimination using culturally safe practices in close collaboration with First Nations and Inuit. In Quebec, the Collège des médecins du Québec and the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec have already recognized the existence of systemic racism and Joyce's Principle.

"We expect the CMA action to serve as an opportunity for concrete, positive change within the Quebec government and its institutions. The recognition of systemic discrimination is a crucial step towards reconciliation and the implementation of tangible actions to ensure equity and justice for our populations," said Derek Montour, President of the FNQLHSSC Board of Directors.

"Working closely with professional orders and associations to take into account the realities and challenges experienced by our health and social services professionals is vital. It is only through real processes of co-construction and respectful relationships that we will succeed in improving current systems," added Dr. Stanley Vollant, Physician Advisor at the FNQLHSSC.

The FNQLHSSC is reiterating its commitment to continue its actions to promote the recognition of First Nations' rights in health and social services and to encourage all institutions to follow suit for a more inclusive and respectful future.

