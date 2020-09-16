TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - For the third consecutive year, the SOCAN Foundation has awarded 5 cash prizes of $5,000 to young creators—aged 21 or less—from across Canada who were chosen the winners of its Young Canadian Songwriters Award sponsored by Sirius XM.

"The Young Canadian Songwriter Awards are made possible with our ongoing partnership with SiriusXM Canada, which has allowed for the opportunity to celebrate, empower, and identify the next generation of songwriters in Canada," said Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of SOCAN Foundation. ". All award recipients are 'one's to watch' as they evolve in their careers and contribute to advancing Canadian music and its creation."

We wish to congratulate the following winners:

Zamani Millar (NS) for her song "Sway the World"

Chiamaka Azubuike (ON) for "Ceilings"

Madison Maria (BC) for "Closer"

Olivia Lunny (MB) for "Bedsheets"

Mélissa Doyon (QC) « Chaque fois »

The jury was composed of renowned songwriters from various musical horizons (Melissa Laveaux, Ewan Currie, Mike Clay, Rose Cousins, and Kayo) and together they reviewed each of the 200 entries to find the candidates who stood out the most by the quality of their writing and composing. It must be highlighted that this year's five winners are young women.

"It was a pleasure to bear witness to the high calibre of Canada's next wave of young songwriters." said Ewan Currie, a member of the band Sheepdogs who sat on the jury.

For more information on SOCAN Foundation award winners, please visit: https://www.socanfoundation.ca/2020-songwriters/

The registration deadlines for the 2021 SOCAN Foundation awards will be posted on the organization's website in the early months of 2021.

About The SOCAN Foundation

Created in 1992, the SOCAN Foundation is devoted to the promotion of music creation and better understanding of the role of creators in our society. The SOCAN Foundation is part of the SOCAN Group and governed by its own board of directors made up of authors, composers and publishers who are a reflection of the diversity of concert and popular music as well as of Canada's geographic and linguistic diversity. To find out more about the SOCAN Foundation and SOCAN, visit www.socanfoundation.ca and www.socan.com .

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

