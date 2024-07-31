Applications open for six First Nations, Inuit, and Métis music creators to participate in four-week immersive program in Toronto

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The SOCAN Foundation and CBC today announced the CBC Indigenous Music Residency, an immersive program designed to foster the creativity and growth of six music creators identifying with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

The four-week immersive program will connect participants with local Indigenous community members and industry experts, provide access to CBC resources, including music and video production facilities, and offer invaluable mentorship. The residency will cover travel costs to access CBC's facilities in Toronto.

"The SOCAN Foundation is committed to expanding opportunities to empower Indigenous music creators, ensuring they have access to the resources necessary for fostering musical creativity and advancing their careers. Our partnership with CBC enables the Indigenous Music Residency program to provide these artists with time, space, state-of-the-art facilities, resources, and guidance to support their artistic development," said Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of the SOCAN Foundation.

The Indigenous Music Residency marks the inaugural partnership between the Foundation and the CBC. For many years, the Foundation has collaborated with partners across Canada, offering programs such as the Indigenous Songwriting Award and Indigenous Song Camp.

"CBC continues to prioritize programs and partnerships that support the growth and success of Indigenous storytellers, and launching the Indigenous Music Residency with SOCAN Foundation is an important addition to our commitment," said Tara Mora, Senior Director, Radio, Talk and Music Programming for Unscripted Content, CBC. "By providing access to CBC mentorship and resources through this vital new program, we look forward to opening our doors to more Indigenous artists and helping lift their voices and music to the forefront."

To successfully complete the residency, participants will be commissioned to write two original songs. Their residency will culminate in a showcase event, where they will perform their compositions, presented by the CBC.

Indigenous music creators are encouraged to apply by August 29, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET.

For more information on eligibility, the application process and further details, interested music creators identifying with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities should visit: https://www.socanfoundation.ca/programs/cbc-indigenous-residency/

About SOCAN Foundation

Founded in 1992, the SOCAN Foundation is dedicated to fostering the next generation of music creators and publishers in Canada through grants, awards, and programs. The SOCAN Foundation is part of the SOCAN group of organizations and is guided by its own Board of Directors. www.socanfoundation.ca

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

Media Contacts: SOCAN Foundation: [email protected]; For CBC: Teaghan Hawke, CBC PR, [email protected]