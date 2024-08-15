Twenty-five musicians receive funding, mentorship, and career development

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the SOCAN Foundation, part of the SOCAN Group of companies, has announced the participants for the sixth edition of the TD Incubator for Creative Entrepreneurship. The incubator program provides emerging music creators with seed funding, mentorship, and the opportunity to participate in a progressive webinar series that will hone their entrepreneurial skills while providing them with the tools and resources needed to turn their talent into a sustainable career. The incubator is made possible through the generous support of TD Bank Group (TD) through the TD Ready Commitment.

TD Incubator for Creative Entrepreneurship visual (SOCAN Foundation) (CNW Group/SOCAN Foundation)

"At TD, we firmly believe in the connective power of music and recognize that artists across all disciplines play an important role in helping shape the vibrancy of local communities," said Robyn Small, Senior Manager, Philanthropy, TD Bank Group. "That's why, through our corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, we're proud to support programs like the SOCAN Foundation's TD Incubator for Creative Entrepreneurship that help foster connections for artists facing barriers in the industry and help create opportunities for emerging artists to collaborate and grow their careers."

Participants receive a $3,000 seed funding grant and access to mentorship and education from leaders across the industry from organizations including Billboard, Apple Music, Spotify, Warner, Universal, Sony, and more.

After reviewing hundreds of submissions, SOCAN Foundation is pleased to announce that the following music creators have been accepted into the 2024 edition of the program:

Avery Jane (Québec)

(Québec) BOBBI ( British Columbia )

( ) Caelin Rivers ( Alberta )

( ) Carmen Elle ( Ontario )

( ) Cinzia & The Eclipse (Québec)

(Québec) Frank Mighty ( Ontario )

( ) GETCHNAH ( Ontario )

( ) JD ( British Columbia )

( ) Labadé ( Alberta )

( ) LostsOfficial ( Ontario )

( ) Manna Music ( Ontario )

( ) Maze (Québec)

(Québec) Nette ( British Columbia )

( ) Olivia Khoury (Québec)

(Québec) Skip Waiters ( Ontario )

( ) SLM (Québec)

(Québec) Spitty ( Ontario )

( ) The North Sound ( Saskatchewan )

( ) Travis Dolter ( Alberta )

( ) UNA MIA ( Ontario )

Click here to meet the participants.

Each participant in the program will receive:

A cash grant of up to $3,000, intended to defray start-up costs (such as those spent on marketing, business development, branding, etc.);

Mentorship by an industry professional; and

Access to exclusive webinars led by industry professionals and experts, to fuel the entrepreneurial spirit of the participants.

For more information about the SOCAN Foundation and the TD Incubator for Creative Entrepreneurship, visit www.socanfoundation.ca.

About SOCAN Foundation:

SOCAN Foundation is dedicated to fostering musical creativity and promoting a better understanding of the role of music creators in today's society. The Foundation is an independent organization guided by its board of directors. This organization is a part of the SOCAN Group of organizations and is guided by a board of directors, consisting of songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

SOURCE SOCAN Foundation

Press Contact: Holly Hudson, [email protected]