The Financial Times names Dr. Phone Fix to its list of 'The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025'

LONDON, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Times has named Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation ("Dr. Phone Fix" or "Company") (TSXV: DPF) to its list of 'The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025'. Dr. Phone Fix, a multiple award-winning growth leader in Canada's cell phone repair and resell industry, joins the Financial Times' 6th annual list, which in past, has included Amazon, Tesla, Zoom, Door Dash, Pfizer, Shopify and Lululemon. The list can be viewed on its website – FT.com. The listing is also due to be published in a special supplement in the Financial Times later this month.

The ranking of growth companies is based on their Compounded Annual Revenue Growth (CAGR) over a three-year period from 2020 to 2023.

Dr. Phone Fix posted an Absolute Growth Rate of 366.4% and an 67.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CARG). Dr. Phone Fix is #121 on the list of 300 companies. Forty-eight companies are based in Canada. The list includes countries in both North and South America.

"We're excited to be included in rankings by a distinguished business financial publication like the storied Financial Times. It reflects our vision, leadership and execution and is a tribute to our exceptional hard working and talented employees. I am also grateful to our loyal customers, more than 27,000 who have posted positive online reviews. They have made this growth possible," says Dr. Phone Fix founder and CEO, Piyush Sawhney.

Dr. Phone Fix is a Canadian awards leader which is a two-time winner of the Globe and Mail prestigious list of Canada's growth leaders including ranking it as # 10 nationwide with a three-year growth rate pegged at 3055%.

The Company is the winner of eight gold trophies announced at International Business Awards galas in London (2022), Rome (2023) and Istanbul in (2024) and has shared the world's award stage with BMO, Bell, TELUS and Canadian Tire.

The Financial Times engaged the international data research company, Statista, to compile these rankings.

About Dr. Phone Fix

DPF is an award-winning, eco-friendly, customer-centric growth leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. Founded in 2019, DPF operates a nationwide network of 35 corporately owned cell phone and electronics repair stores. In addition to its repair services, DPF sells certified pre-owned devices and a wide selection of accessories. DPF has well established networks to acquire and resell a wide variety of used and refurbished electronic devices from certified vendors.

Dr. Phone Fix is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DPF"

For more information visit: https://www.docphonefix.com

