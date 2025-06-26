DR. PHONE FIX WINS CANADA'S TOP GREEN BUSINESS AWARD AS 'SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR'

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

EDMONTON, AB, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation ("Dr. Phone Fix" or "Company") (TSXV: DPF) is proud to announce it has been named Canada's 'Sustainable Business of the Year' award winner at the Canadian SME National Small Business Awards ceremony held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The prestigious award recognizes companies that demonstrate exceptional environmental stewardship and long-term commitment to sustainability. Award organizers describe the winners as a "Sustainable Champion" and a "Beacon of Responsibility".

This is Dr. Phone Fix's second major sustainability recognition in the past year. The Company previously received an international business award in Istanbul for 'Sustainable Leadership' in Canada and the USA and was named a finalist for a 2024 green award by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Phone Fix was recognized for its circular leadership model which diverts thousands of pre-owned cell phones from landfills each year. These devices are refurbished, updated and sold as certified pre-owned smartphones through the Company's network of 35 retail locations across Canada. Each phone comes with a one-year warranty matching that of many new devices.

"We're grateful to Canadians who are helping protect the environment by choosing to resell, or trade in their unwanted phones instead of discarding them," said Dr. Phone Fix CEO Piyush Sawhney. "This award is a testament to our team's commitment to sustainability and innovation."

About Dr. Phone Fix

DPF is an award-winning, eco-friendly, customer-centric growth leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. Founded in 2019, DPF operates a nationwide network of 35 corporately owned cell phone and electronics repair stores. In addition to its repair services, DPF sells certified pre-owned devices and a wide selection of accessories. DPF has well established networks to acquire and resell a wide variety of used and refurbished electronic devices from certified vendors.

Dr. Phone Fix is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DPF"

For more information visit: https://www.docphonefix.com

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, the future plans of the Company, the expected trading date of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSXV, as well as information relating to the Company. Although the Company believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks (i) that the future plans of the Company may differ from those that currently are contemplated; and (ii) that the expected trading date of the Resulting Issuer Shares may change. Additional risks include those disclosed in the Filing Statement, which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

For more information, please reach out to: [email protected]