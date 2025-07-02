Dr. Phone Fix Expands Partnership with Assurant to Accelerate Certified Pre-Owned Phone Sales Across Canada

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix (TSXV: DPF) is pleased to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes and automobiles in partnership with the world's leading brands, unlocking a nation-wide supply of certified pre-owned smartphones for the company's 35 retail locations across four Canadian provinces.

This expanded collaboration builds on the companies' existing relationship and represents a key milestone in their shared commitment to the growing pre-owned device market. Dr. Phone Fix will gain greater inventory capabilities and access to Assurant's extensive deep expertise across the entire device lifecycle eco-system.

"Our customers want affordable, fully warrantied smartphones," said Piyush Sawhney, CEO of Dr. Phone Fix. "This deeper integration with Assurant super-charges our supply chain, widens our assortment, accelerates inventory turnover, and positions us to capture the fastest-growing segment of the device market."

Industry research from CCS Insight underscores the strategic importance of this partnership, projecting that the pre-owned smartphone market will exceed 400 million units by 2029 and represent 25 percent of global smartphone shipments. This data highlights the substantial market opportunity both companies are well-positioned to capture.

"Assurant remains at the forefront of the evolving mobile device ecosystem," said Paul Cosgrove, President and CEO of Assurant Canada. "Our strengthened relationship with Dr. Phone Fix demonstrates our strategic approach to capturing growth opportunities in the pre-owned device sector while delivering value to consumers."

"Our expanded relationship with Assurant represents a transformative development in supporting our long-term growth strategy," adds Mr. Sawhney. "Assurant continues to demonstrate their commitment to growth in this sector through strategic initiatives, including CPR by Assurant, a leading electronics repair franchise with locations across the United States and parts of Canada."

Dr. Phone Fix buys and sells pre-owned phones through its 35 stores in 4 provinces, matching the similar one-year warranty typically offered by manufacturers for brand new phones.

"We are excited to offer consumers quality phones at greatly affordable price points while furthering the broader benefits associated with extending the lifecycle of mobile devices, including significant environmental advantages," continued Mr. Sawhney.

Extending device lifecycles also delivers environmental benefits, reducing e-waste and carbon emissions tied to new handset production.

About Dr. Phone Fix

DPF is a top leader in Canada's mobile phone and gadgets repair and used resale industry. It has won awards for being eco-friendly and customer-focused. DPF opened in 2019 and now runs a network of 35 company-owned mobile phone and electronics repair stores across the country. DPF does repairs, but it also sells a lot of different accessories and certified pre-owned devices. DPF has well-established networks that allow them to buy and resell a wide range of used and refurbished electronics from trusted sellers. Dr. Phone Fix is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DPF."

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world's leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at assurant.com.

