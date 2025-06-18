DR. PHONE FIX ENTERS INTO NATIONAL REPAIR AGREEMENT WITH LIKEWIZE, A GLOBAL INSURANCE PROVIDER FOR DEVICE PROTECTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA./

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Phone Fix Canada Corporation ("Dr. Phone Fix" or "Company")(TSXV: DPF) announced today that it has entered into a national repair agreement with Likewize, a global leader in device protection and insurance, operating in over 30 countries. Dr. Phone Fix is recognized by the Financial Times as one of North America's fastest-growing companies, with 35 locations in 23 cities across four provinces.

Under the agreement, Canadians who are insured by Likewize and have a broken or damaged phone can now have it repaired at any Dr. Phone Fix store.

"Canadians break as many as 600 phones per hour, and when that happens, they're disconnected from banking, entertainment, communication, and more," said Dr. Phone Fix CEO, Piyush Sawhney. "If they've insured their device through Likewize, they can now have it repaired by any Dr. Phone Fix store near them — a Canadian industry leader known for fast, trustworthy, reliable service."

Likewize Canadian President, Ron Cihocki commented, "This agreement is an exciting step forward in our mission to make every tech problem painless. By adding Dr. Phone Fix locations to our repair network, we're making it easier and more convenient than ever for customers to get their phones fixed and back online."

Sawhney added, "In just six years since we opened our first store, we've repaired tens of thousands of devices and built a reputation we're proud of. More than 29,000 customers have left positive online reviews, praising our knowledgeable and friendly technicians, our strong parts supply chain, and our ability to complete most repairs in less than an hour."

About Likewize

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Likewize operates in 30 countries and is trusted by many of the world's largest brands, including telecoms, financial institutions, and retailers. The company manages over 250 million device issues annually and provides a comprehensive range of services, including warranties, repairs, upgrades, and premium technical support.

For more information visit www.likewize.com

About Dr. Phone Fix

DPF is an award-winning, eco-friendly, customer-centric growth leader in Canada's cell phone and electronics repair and pre-owned resale industry. Founded in 2019, DPF operates a nationwide network of 35 corporately owned cell phone and electronics repair stores. In addition to its repair services, DPF sells certified pre-owned devices and a wide selection of accessories. DPF has well-established networks to acquire and resell a wide variety of used and refurbished electronic devices from certified vendors.

Dr. Phone Fix is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DPF"

For more information visit www.docphonefix.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



For more information, please reach out to: [email protected]