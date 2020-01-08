The Festival d'été de Québec Makes Improvements to the Impérial Bell

The Government of Canada supports equipment upgrades at the Impérial Bell

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced funding of $499,824 for the Festival d'été international de Québec to support renovations at the Impérial Bell concert hall and the purchase of new equipment.

This support, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will be used to maintain the security and operational assets of the hall and to modernize the specialty equipment for the benefit of the artists, producers and presenters. This will allow audiences in Québec City to enjoy improved performing arts programming.

Quotes

"The Impérial Bell is a key cultural venue in Québec City. This is why our government is proud to support the renovation and modernization of this performance space, which allows arts and culture to shine. This investment will also give the people of Québec City a place to come together and appreciate the immense talent of local artists."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The funding announced today will allow us to do necessary major work on the building, and to purchase stage equipment for an improved audience experience. In turn, this will ensure the sustainability of our cultural dissemination efforts. We are proud to create amazing encounters between artists and audiences, and Impérial Bell is contributing a great deal to our organization's development."

—Anne Hudon, Executive Director of the Festival d'été de Québec and 3E

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund seeks to improve the physical conditions for exhibitions, artistic creativity and arts presentation. It also encourages better access to the performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections and heritage displays.

Created in 1968, the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ), is a non-profit organization that has become a cultural touchstone. Over the course of 11 days, several stages in the heart of Québec City's historic neighbourhood host major international names, rising stars and emerging artists of all genres.

On February 4, 2015, the FEQ officially opened its new venue, the Impérial Bell. The acquisition of the venue by the FEQ will help to ensure its protection for the benefit of the arts community and local audiences.

The Impérial Bell welcomes more than 155 shows and close to 50,000 spectators a year. The funding provided will allow for optimal renovations to provide audiences with an enhanced experience. It also allows for the acquisition of specialized equipment, such as a high-performance sound system better suited to the acoustics of the hall.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Impérial Bell

Festival d'été de Québec

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

