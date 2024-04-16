THE FELDMAN AGENCY ANNOUNCE FIRST SLATE OF SHOWS AT TORONTO'S THE BOWL AT SOBEYS STADIUM

Kicking off Thursday June 27 with headliner Barenaked Ladies and special guests Sam Roberts Band and KT Tunstall, the live music programming will continue all summer long in the historically underserved area of the city.



Following the summer season opener, two days later, on June 29, The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium will host Grammy Award-winning reggae/dancehall icon and "It Wasn't Me" hitmaker Shaggy with R&B act 112 opening.

A week later, on July 6, the marquee Big Shiny Saturday brings The Tea Party, Headstones, I Mother Earth, Treble Charger and Bif Naked together for one night only, a play on MuchMusic's diamond-selling Big Shiny Tunes 90s-era CD compilations on which all five acts had hit singles.



Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. ET, on Ticketmaster. Presales are open from Wednesday April 17 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

For Barenaked Ladies, which is a partnership between TFA and Live Nation Canada, buy tickets here. For Shaggy, go here; and Big Shiny Saturday here.

The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium offers all the amenities expected of large-scale entertainment venues. From delectable food and beverages to private lounge suites, patrons are assured a luxurious experience. The inception of The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium stems from a partnership between The Feldman Agency and Tennis Canada in 2023.

SOURCE The Feldman Agency Inc.

For further information: For general inquiries, contact: [email protected]; For media, contact: [email protected]

