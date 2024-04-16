THE FELDMAN AGENCY ANNOUNCE FIRST SLATE OF SHOWS AT TORONTO'S THE BOWL AT SOBEYS STADIUM

Brand new summer concert series at 9000-capacity open-air venue includes headliners Barenaked Ladies, Shaggy and curated "Big Shiny Saturday" rock lineup
TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto-based entertainment company The Feldman Agency (TFA) is excited to announce the first slate of shows for the inaugural Summer Concert Series at The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium, in Toronto.
The 9000-capacity open-air venue, situated on the grounds of York University with an ample 7700 parking spots, is conveniently located close to highways and the York University and Pioneer Village subway stops.
Kicking off Thursday June 27 with headliner Barenaked Ladies and special guests Sam Roberts Band and KT Tunstall, the live music programming will continue all summer long in the historically underserved area of the city.
Following the summer season opener, two days later, on June 29, The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium will host Grammy Award-winning reggae/dancehall icon and "It Wasn't Me" hitmaker Shaggy with R&B act 112 opening.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. ET, on Ticketmaster. Presales are open from Wednesday April 17 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET.
For Barenaked Ladies, which is a partnership between TFA and Live Nation Canada, buy tickets here. For Shaggy, go here; and Big Shiny Saturday here.
The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium offers all the amenities expected of large-scale entertainment venues. From delectable food and beverages to private lounge suites, patrons are assured a luxurious experience. The inception of The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium stems from a partnership between The Feldman Agency and Tennis Canada in 2023.
The Feldman Agency is Canada’s leading entertainment company, representing an exclusive roster of over 300 renowned artists with 50 years of experience in the entertainment business. The company offers full client servicing, ranging from booking talent, programming venues,...
Share this article