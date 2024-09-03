OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) is pleased to announce that the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, has reappointed Ms. Natalie Kinloch, CPA, CA, C. Dir, as Chief Executive Officer for another term of five years. In parallel, the Minister has renewed the appointments of three Board members: Marie-Jacqueline Saint-Fleur, Andrew Travis Seymour and Rakesh Shreewastav.

Natalie Kinloch, CEO of FBCL (CNW Group/Federal Bridge Corporation Limited)

During her first term, Ms. Kinloch successfully navigated FBCL through the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring continuous operations with financial prudence and a strong focus on employee engagement. She led significant projects, which included more than $38 million in capital investments across FBCL's international bridge crossings, with another $15 million in major works planned for 2024.

Ms. Kinloch's role is not limited to her executive duties; she serves on FBCL's Board of Directors, is the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Seaway International Bridge Corporation, and Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority and the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority.

The reappointment of Board members Marie-Jacqueline Saint-Fleur, Andrew Travis Seymour, and Rakesh Shreewastav brings continuity and stability to the Board. These individuals have served the Corporation with dedication and professionalism, each contributing their skills and expertise during challenging pandemic times. They have played a vital role in shaping FBCL's strategic direction and managing risks, ensuring that its mandate is not only achieved, but surpassed.

Pascale Daigneault, Chairperson of FBCL, expressed her support: "We are thrilled with the reappointments of Natalie Kinloch and our esteemed Board members. Their contributions have been instrumental in our successes. Their vast experience and insight ensures the stability and strategic vision necessary for FBCL's future.

Ms. Kinloch shared, "I am grateful for the opportunity to continue leading FBCL alongside our dedicated Board members, exceptional employees and international bridge partners. We have a committed portfolio team and a clear vision for the future. Together, we will continue to connect communities and facilitate trade and tourism across our nation's borders."

FBCL extends its thanks to stakeholders for their ongoing support and looks forward to further achievements under the continued leadership of Ms. Kinloch and the FBCL Board of Directors.

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

FBCL is on X (Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

For more information: Alexandre Gauthier, Director of Communications, The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited, [email protected]