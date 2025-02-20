POINT EDWARD, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) today announced upcoming changes at the Blue Water Bridge (BWB), including adjustments to toll rates and a transition to fully cashless tolling, both effective April 1, 2025. These changes reflect FBCL's ongoing commitment to modernizing operations, improving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.

The shift to cashless tolling aligns with industry best practices and reflects the declining use of cash at the BWB. This transition will result in faster transaction times, reducing wait times and lowering our environmental footprint by minimizing vehicle idling. The BWB successfully implemented temporary cashless tolling during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating both its feasibility and benefits.

As a reminder, the BWB recently expanded accepted payment methods to include American Express (AMEX) and Discover credit cards for all U.S.-bound toll transactions. These, along with existing debit and credit card options and the ConneXion pre-paid toll program, give travelers a variety of convenient and secure payment choices.

"These changes represent a significant step forward in modernizing the Blue Water Bridge," said Karen Richards, Chief Operating Officer at FBCL. "By transitioning to cashless tolling, we are streamlining operations, reducing processing time at the toll booths and minimizing wait times for travelers."

The adjusted toll rates are necessary to address rising maintenance and capital costs, ensuring sufficient funding for future infrastructure projects at the BWB, including ongoing maintenance and planned upgrades. FBCL conducts semi-annual toll rate reviews, with the next review scheduled for October 1, 2025.

Effective April 1, 2025, the new toll rates will be as follows:



ConneXion Pre-paid

Account (CAD) Debit / Credit (CAD) Cars $4.50 $7.00 Extra Axles (Per Axle) $4.50 $7.00 Trucks (Per Axle)* $5.00 $7.00

*NOTE: The commercial per axle rate applies to all vehicles at or above 2.45m (8′).

It is important to note that there will be no increase to ConneXion toll rates for passenger vehicles. FBCL continues to strongly encourage travelers to enroll in the ConneXion program for the fastest, easiest and most cost-effective crossing. ConneXion users enjoy not only discounted toll rates but also the convenience of automated tolling in all lanes. Additionally, ConneXion customers may link their tags to the Edge Pass account system operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

For details on the new toll rates for oversized vehicles and ancillary costs, please visit the BWB Toll Rates page.

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

