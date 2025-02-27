OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard (Rick) Talvitie to its Board of Directors by the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport. Mr. Talvitie is an Ontario professional civil engineer with 37 years of consulting engineering experience, having held progressive leadership roles at AECOM in northern Ontario. His extensive background in the planning, design, procurement, management, and oversight of transportation and community infrastructure projects will greatly benefit FBCL's mission.

Mr. Talvitie previously served on the FBCL Board from 2015 to 2019, as well as in Director roles with one of FBCL's predecessor corporations, the St. Mary's River Bridge Company, and FBCL's bi-national partner, the Joint International Bridge Authority. He brings a deep understanding of the complexities of international bridge operations and cross-border trade, which aligns with FBCL's commitment to providing safe and efficient travel for Canadians and visitors alike.

"We are delighted to welcome Rick back to the FBCL Board," said Pascale Daigneault, Chair of the FBCL Board of Directors. "His expertise in transportation infrastructure and prior Board experience with FBCL will be instrumental as we navigate a period of bi-national change and opportunity, ensuring reliable, safe crossings at our major trade corridors while providing much-needed stability."

With Mr. Talvitie's appointment, FBCL is well-positioned to continue addressing the challenges and opportunities of an evolving transportation landscape, delivering on its commitment to excellence in cross-border travel and trade.

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

