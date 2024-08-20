OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed its A+ long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, with a stable outlook. This rating underscores FBCL's strong financial position and strategic resilience.

S&P Global Ratings highlighted FBCL's robust financial metrics, driven by increased passenger traffic and prudent cost management. The report commended FBCL's consistent debt service coverage, a reflection of the corporation's longstanding debt reduction strategy and its effective use of federal funding for major projects. The rating affirms FBCL's vital role in managing key international bridges that are essential for cross-border trade and travel between Canada and the U.S.

Natalie Kinloch, Chief Executive Officer of FBCL, expressed her satisfaction with the rating affirmation:

This reaffirmed rating is a testament to FBCL's resilience and strategic foresight. Our focus on financial stability, coupled with our commitment to maintaining safe and efficient bridge operations, continues to drive our success. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our Board of Directors, management team, employees, and partners for their unwavering dedication and support. Together, we are poised to navigate future challenges and continue delivering excellence.

FBCL remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and operational efficiency, ensuring the continued facilitation of essential cross-border trade and travel.

To view the full S&P Global Ratings report, please visit this link.

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

