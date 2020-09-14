The Federal Bridge Corporation Announces No Changes to Tolling at the Blue Water Bridge

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) announced today that it has approved maintaining toll rates at the Blue Water Bridge. The rates are indicated in the table below with corresponding equivalency in US currency.



Rate US Currency

(CAD) (USD) Passenger Vehicle $4.25 $3.25 Extra Axle $4.25 $3.25 Commercial Per Axle $4.50 $3.50

FBCL last increased Canadian toll rates in November 2018.

In making its decision, FBCL management considered the traffic patterns over the past year and the disparity between currency rates.

Rates at Blue Water Bridge are reviewed semi-annually and the next toll rate and U.S. equivalency review is scheduled for April 1, 2021. This toll rate policy is aligned with other international crossings, where tolls are reviewed and adjusted, if necessary, based on economic needs and the value of the exchange rate, on a regular basis. Given how the impact of restrictions on non-essential travel is affecting FBCL operations, the Corporation continues to reserve the right to revise its rates at any time as deemed necessary in the future.

For detailed toll rates, visit the Blue Water Bridge Toll Rates page on our website at www.federalbridge.ca.

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

