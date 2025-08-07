POINT EDWARD, ON, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) is pleased to announce it has formalized a key agreement with Aamjiwnaang First Nation, to undertake a significant, multi-year Naturalization Project at the Blue Water Bridge.

The naturalized Souls Memorial with a backdrop of the Blue Water Bridge. (CNW Group/Federal Bridge Corporation Limited)

This collaboration addresses a key operational need to mitigate flooding risks on the property caused by increasingly frequent and heavy rains. It was fitting to seek out the expertise of Aamjiwnaang First Nation to oversee the project, ensuring that the approach to tackling these environmental challenges is done in a manner that respects this historical land. By strategically planting self-sustaining native plants on sections of the 5.5-acre grass field adjacent to a stormwater pond, this initiative will improve water management and enhance the site's environmental resilience.

A central aspect of the project is the revitalization of the landscape surrounding the Souls Memorial, a monument commissioned in 2003 to commemorate the long history of First Nations gathering at Aamjiwnaang. The new plantings in the circular ring around the memorial honour its design, which symbolizes the Anishnaabek Medicine Wheel. This work respectfully enhances a space of deep cultural and historical importance.

The project was unofficially kicked off early in June during FBCL's employee recognition event, where team members participated in an initial planting ceremony overseen by representatives of the Aamjiwnaang Greenhouse, symbolizing a commitment to sustainability and community partnership. This formal agreement now marks the official start of the multi-year, staged approach to the project.

"We are thrilled to engage with Aamjiwnaang First Nation on this vital naturalization project," said Natalie Kinloch, CEO of FBCL. "This initiative is a perfect example of how we can meet a practical operational need while fulfilling our commitment to environmental responsibility and strengthening our relationship with our Indigenous communities. We are not just creating a solution for water management; we are also enriching the landscape with native plants and respectfully honouring the deep cultural heritage of this land."

FBCL is proud to embark on this project, reinforcing its commitment to safe, efficient operations and strong community engagement.

