PARIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, on the margins of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, France, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte.

Prime Minister Carney and Secretary General Rutte discussed strengthening Euro-Atlantic security in the face of ongoing threats, including Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine. They underscored the importance of the Alliance's support for advancing Ukraine's peace and security, including through robust security guarantees.

Prime Minister Carney underlined that NATO remains a cornerstone of transatlantic security. He reaffirmed Canada's commitment to strengthening the Alliance and contributing to its capabilities. In support of Ukraine, the Prime Minister emphasised Canada's total contribution of approximately $892 million toward NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which provides critical and urgently needed priority equipment to Ukraine. The leaders also discussed Canada's new mission to rebuild, rearm, and reinvest in the Canadian Armed Forces by increasing our defence spending over the next decade.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General discussed Canada's renewal of Operation REASSURANCE – a Canadian-led multinational brigade that is deterring Russian aggression in the Baltics and defending NATO's eastern flank.

Prime Minister Carney also reaffirmed the importance of the Arctic to the Alliance's security, noting that Arctic Allies are stepping up their defence capabilities across the region.

Prime Minister Carney and Secretary General Rutte agreed to remain in close contact.

