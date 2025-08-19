OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) is proud to announce that S&P Global Ratings has revised its financial outlook for the corporation to Positive from Stable, while reaffirming its 'A+' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings.

This outlook upgrade is a significant acknowledgement of FBCL's strong financial stewardship and operational resilience. In its report, S&P highlights FBCL's decreasing debt burden and continuous revenue generation as key factors that will bolster its financial performance, even amidst macroeconomic pressures. The rating agency noted that with no additional debt needs, FBCL's financial coverage is expected to materially improve over the medium term.

The 'A+' rating continues to reflect FBCL's vital role in managing key international bridges essential for Canada-U.S. trade and travel, its low and amortizing debt, and its prudent financial management, supported by federal funding for major projects.

"Receiving a Positive outlook from S&P is a powerful validation of our strategic focus and financial discipline," said Natalie Kinloch, CEO of FBCL. "This achievement reflects our commitment to maintaining safe and efficient bridge operations, and ensuring the long-term financial health of the Corporation. I want to thank our dedicated team, Board of Directors, and bridge partners for their collective efforts in positioning FBCL for a strong and stable future."

FBCL remains committed to upholding the highest standards of service, operational efficiency and fiscal responsibility to facilitate essential cross-border trade and travel.

The full S&P Global Ratings report is available for review.

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

