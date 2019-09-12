The Federal Bridge Corporation announces no changes to tolling at the Blue Water Bridge

OTTAWA, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) announced today that it has approved maintaining toll rates at the Blue Water Bridge. The rates are indicated in the table below with corresponding equivalency in US currency.



Rate US Currency

(CAD) (USD) Passenger Vehicle $4.25 $3.25 Extra Axle $4.25 $3.25 Commercial Per Axle $4.50 $3.50

FBCL last increased Canadian toll rates in November 2018.

In making its decision, FBCL management considered the traffic patterns over the past year and the disparity between currency rates.

While pleased to report that no change in rates was required, FBCL continues to encourage travellers to take advantage of the ease, speed and cost savings provided by the ConneXion pre-paid toll program. In addition to discounted crossings, ConneXion gives travellers access to the convenience of automated tolling in all lanes. To register for ConneXion, visit www.federalbridge.ca/conneXion.

Rates at Blue Water Bridge are reviewed semi-annually and the next toll rate and U.S. equivalency review is scheduled for April 1, 2020. This toll rate policy is aligned with other international crossings, where tolls are reviewed and adjusted, if necessary, based on economic needs and the value of the exchange rate, on a regular basis.

For detailed toll rates, visit the Blue Water Bridge Toll Rates page on our website at www.federalbridge.ca.

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

SOURCE Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

For further information: Todd Kealey, Communications, The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited, (613) 366-5074 x 121, tkealey@federalbridge.ca

Related Links

http://www.federalbridge.ca

