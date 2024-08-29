POINT EDWARD, ON, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) announced today that it will adjust the currency parity for toll and ancillary rates at the Blue Water Bridge, effective October 1, 2024. These adjustments include a decrease in USD rates for oversized vehicles.

EFFECTIVE October 1, 2024

Fees for oversized vehicles* Time A

9 PM to 8:59 AM Time B

9 AM to 8:59 PM

CAD USD CAD USD Wide loads range from 3.84m (12'

6") to a maximum of 5.28m

(17'4") in width $79.50 $60.00 $265.25 $199.75 Overweight loads are from 68,000

kg (150,000 lbs.) to 113,400 kg

(250,000 lbs.) $79.50 $60.00 $265.25 $199.75 Overweight over 113,400 kg

(250,001 lbs.) $159.25 $119.75 $530.50 $399.25 Long loads exceeding 30.8

metres (101 feet) $79.50 $60.00 $265.25 $199.75

*Please note that loads are currently limited to less than 3m (10 feet) in width for the duration of the Second Blue Water Bridge rehabilitation project.

The Blue Water Bridge toll rates undergo semi-annual assessments, with the next review scheduled for April 1, 2025. This regular adjustment process ensures that toll rates remain aligned with current economic conditions and currency exchange rate fluctuations, consistent with practices at other international bridges. FBCL last adjusted Canadian toll rates in April 2023.

FBCL encourages travelers to opt for the ConneXion pre-paid toll program, which offers a swift, easy and cost-effective solution. Beyond reduced tolls, ConneXion offers users the benefit of fast, automated toll payments across all lanes. To sign up for ConneXion, one can go to federalbridge.ca/conneXion/. Those using ConneXion have the option to link their tags to the Edge Pass account system, which is managed by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

For detailed toll rates, visit the Blue Water Bridge Toll Rates page on our website at bluewaterbridge.ca/toll-rates/.

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. FBCL's mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

