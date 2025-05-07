May 30 to June 1st

MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - L'île du savoir, in collaboration with Espace pour la vie, invites you to Parc Jean-Drapeau and the Biosphère for the 18th edition of the Eurêka! Festival, the big science celebration. Over three days, nearly 150 free family activities led by enthusiasts in the fields of research, education and innovation will enable the public to explore the many facets of CREATIVITY and to meet bold thinkers working every day to advance our science.

A Whirlwind of Science for Curious Minds

This year, Eurêka! weaves connections between the imagination and scientific exploration. Young and old alike are invited to plunge into a whirlwind of innovations, where science meets art, technology flirts with the imagination, and every part of the program is an invitation to dream, create and experiment in order to rethink the world of tomorrow.

Whether they are making crystals, playing with DNA sequences, creating chemical reactions, piloting robots, tasting freeze-dried foods, applying geomatics, using a stereomicroscope to observe the beauty of microorganisms, discovering the math behind origami, hearing and decoding whale songs, or testing the design of airplane wings to reduce carbon emissions, Eurêka! will fascinate young people and their families. The Biosphère is also offering special programming for the occasion.

According to Julie Jodoin, Director of Espace pour la vie: "Innovation and creativity lie at the heart of most Espace pour la vie projects. This year, the Eurêka! Festival is once again presenting an exciting program of activities that will captivate even the most curious minds. For the occasion, the Biosphère—a museum that combines art, science and citizen engagement—is offering free admission to its exhibitions, including Transform! Designing the Future of Energy and Frédéric Lavoie. Isecta Mundi, both of which brilliantly reflect the festival's theme. Don't miss out on the chance to experience nature in a new way!"

New at the Eurêka! Festival: Discover the all-new Creativity and Exploration Zone, proudly supported by the Government of Québec. Step into a space where everyday life meets cutting-edge innovation. Tackle real-world challenges, connect with scientists from a wide range of fields, and get hands-on with breakthrough technologies, bold new ideas, and inspiring solutions that just might change the way you live.

New on the Eurêka! Festival site: the ECOzone, supported by the Government of Canada's Sustainable Development Goals Funding Program, will offer an immersive space dedicated to environmental issues; and the Aero Zone will share secrets of the cosmos and aerospace technologies.

Creative Sparks

A few highlights of this year's program: Chloé Savard (aka Tardibabe), who reveals the beauty of the infinitely small; Dr. Michelle Houde, the most colourful and creative medical popularizer on social networks; Michel Rochon, who explores the impact of music on the brain; slam poet Élémo; cartoonist Tristan Demers; and Anne Nguyen, from the Conseil de l'innovation du Québec, who shows how AI can be a lever to innovation.

Not to be missed in this 18th edition: the Canadian premiere of the Meridian Probe, a poetic scientific installation by Nicolas Reeves, son of the late Hubert Reeves; the art restoration workshop led by Lucile Berthelot; a conference on indigenous knowledge led by Melissa Mollen-Dupuis; and an unusual sensory experience from BAnQ featuring electronic music, mushrooms and the sounds of nature. Festival-goers will also be able to explore the world of industrial design at the grand finale of the Odyssey of the Object competition, presented in partnership with the Réseau Technoscience.

In the evening, take in some totally mad improvisation! Performers from the Ligue nationale d'improvisation will face off against science communicators in a high-octane improv match, where the audience (and science) will have the last word.

Major Partners

The Eurêka! Festival is presented by Hydro-Québec and produced by L'île du savoir in collaboration with Espace pour la vie. The big science celebration relies on the invaluable financial participation of several sponsors: Bombardier, partner of the Aero Zone; Génome Québec, partner of the Human Zone; the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, partner of the Ingenuity Zone; the Fonds de recherche du Québec, sponsor of the Central Stage; and Télé-Québec, long-standing media partner of the Festival. We also want to thank RECYC-QUÉBEC, a collaborator in this edition's eco-responsibility, and the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, the Festival's host site.

Eurêka! is made possible through a partnership with the City of Montréal and the Government of Québec. With their support, L'île du savoir is able to keep the Festival free, ensure the continuity and quality of this major Montréal science event, and offer a unique showcase for our institutions, businesses and scientific culture organizations.

"The City of Montréal is proud to be part of the big celebration of science that is the Eurêka! Festival. For nearly 20 years, this vibrant event has sparked curiosity, encouraged young people to think creatively and boldly, and given them the chance to explore, experiment, and seek answers to their countless questions. I would like to underline the incredible work of the organizing team for delivering yet another exciting and colorful edition that will inspire youth to discover science and technology in a fun and engaging way. I warmly invite montrealers of all ages to come out and enjoy the festivities," said Montréal Mayor, Valérie Plante.

"We are proud to support this event that brings people together, sparking their interest in science and inspiring potential new career paths in Quebec's forward-looking sectors. Thank you to L'île du savoir for making science accessible to people of all ages," stated Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region.

Associated Partners

Cascades, CGI, Concertation Montréal, Conseil de l'innovation du Québec, Co-operators, Coveo, Desjardins (Caisse du Complexe Desjardins), INO, Réseau Réussite Montréal, Réseau Technoscience, Tourisme Montréal and Union des producteurs agricoles.

Higher Education Partners

acceSciences, École de technologie supérieure, Institut national de la recherche scientifique, Polytechnique Montréal, Concordia University, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, Université du Québec à Montréal, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, and Université de Sherbrooke.

The project also receives financial support from the J.A. DeSève Foundation, Osisko Gold Royalties, and our generous donors.

ABOUT

L'ÎLE DU SAVOIR

Combining science, technology and artistic disciplines, L'île du savoir creates stimulating, interactive edutainment experiences to awaken the curiosity of young people and communities while promoting the emergence of creative talent in the scientific fields.

EURÊKA! FESTIVAL

Eurêka! is the biggest science festival in Quebec, each year attracting science enthusiasts and the simply curious, both young and old. On the program: three days of fun and scientific discoveries and a host of FREE interactive activities. Since this great adventure began in 2007, more than 1.2 million enthusiastic visitors, including 65,000 students, have joined the celebration.

ESPACE POUR LA VIE

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium de Montréal. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.5 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

Consult the program: EUREKAFESTIVAL.CA

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 30 ● 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 31 ● 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. + evening show at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 1 ● 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

