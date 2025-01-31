The Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy and Ducks Unlimited Canada partner to protect the Benallen Wetland Nature Preserve for future generations

The Benallen Wetland Nature Preserve is a breathtaking expanse of 55 hectares of wetlands paired with 39 hectares of hardwood forest. It serves as a Natural Heritage System Core Area within the Shouldice Provincially Significant Wetland and boasts a Provincially Significant Woodland. The preserve is strategically located adjacent to the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority's Keppel Forest Conservation Area and is surrounded by a network of protected areas.

The acquisition is essential for both wildlife conservation and climate change mitigation. The wetland area provides crucial habitat for diverse wildlife, including herons, egrets, Snapping Turtles, Pileated Woodpeckers, and White-tail Deer. It also serves as a haven for at-risk species such as the Blue-winged Teal, Wood Thrush, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Canada Warbler, and Golden-winged Warbler. Adjacent to the wetland, the northern hardwood forest offers visitors an immersive experience along the scenic rail trail extending west from Benallen. Additionally, the land's ability to sequester and store substantial amounts of carbon makes it a key asset in the fight against climate change.

Beth Gilhespy, CEO of the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy, emphasized the importance of this conservation success: "Our landscapes are under immense pressure from development and habitat degradation. By preserving Benallen Wetland, we're ensuring the continued survival of numerous species that depend on these delicate ecosystems. Its preservation is a gift to biodiversity and future generations."

Ducks Unlimited Canada echoed the sentiment. "The Benallen Wetland is an exceptional example of how partnerships can achieve meaningful conservation outcomes," said Marie-Paule Godin, DUC's Manager of Provincial Operations for Ontario. "In addition to providing essential wildlife habitat, this land will play a key role in delivering cleaner water and supporting climate goals for generations to come".

Thanks to the collaboration between the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy, Ducks Unlimited Canada, and the unwavering support of donors, foundations, and Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Funds provided to Ontario Land Trust Alliance and its partners, as well as international contributors including Ducks Unlimited Inc., North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grants administered by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and state agencies through the Fall Flights Initiative, the preserve will foster a healthy, functioning ecosystem, enhancing the well-being of both wildlife and the surrounding community for generations to come.

To show appreciation for the invaluable contributions of our supporters, EBC and DUC will be holding donor tours in the spring at Benallen Wetland. These tours will offer an opportunity to experience the beauty of the preserve firsthand and see the impact of our collective conservation efforts.

The Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy:

The Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC) is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to preserving Ontario's most sensitive and vulnerable landscape since 1997. To date, EBC has safeguarded over 10,117 hectares (25,000 acres) of natural habitats, providing critical refuge for numerous species at risk.

The Benallen Wetland Nature Preserve marks a significant milestone in EBC's mission to conserve Ontario's natural heritage. This vital wetland was protected through EBC's Wild Futures Campaign, an ambitious initiative aimed at conserving 182.1 hectares (450 acres) of land by January 2025.

To learn more about the Wild Futures Campaign, visit: escarpment.ca/about/campaigns/wild-futures-project .

Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund (NSCSF) is a $1.4 billion, ten-year fund (2021–2031) administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada to help conserve, restore, and enhance the management of ecosystems such as wetlands, peatlands, forests, and grasslands, in order to help tackle the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The NSCSF focuses on three main objectives: (1) conserving carbon-rich ecosystems at high risk of conversion to other uses that would release their stored carbon; (2) improving land management practices to reduce their greenhouse gas emission-causing impacts on Canada's ecosystems; and (3) restoring degraded ecosystems. Overall, these projects will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and increased carbon sequestration, while also providing benefits for biodiversity and human well-being.

