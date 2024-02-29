MONTRÉAL, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The entire Quebecor family was grieved to learn the passing of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, a pillar of the Corporation's Board of Directors for more than 20 years and its Chair since 2014. The Corporation pays tribute to this great man, who leaves an enduring legacy in the political, economic and philanthropic life of Québec and Canada.

"Mr. Mulroney has left his mark not only on Canadian history, but also the history of our Corporation," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "In the late 60s, he was a trusted advisor to my late father, Pierre Péladeau, and became an invaluable mentor to me. It was a privilege to be able to count on his vast experience and wisdom. His sound counsel played an important role in Quebecor's growth and its present-day success."

"Mr. Mulroney was an exceptional person, a man of tremendous class and unparalleled generosity," said Sylvie Lalande, Vice-Chair of the Board and Lead Director of Quebecor. "Today Quebecor has lost an esteemed colleague who brought unique leadership to the Board and left an indelible mark on the business community of Québec and Canada. We all owe him a great debt of gratitude."

"On behalf of the Board and the entire Quebecor family, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to his wife Mila, his children Caroline, Benedict, Mark and Nicolas, his grandchildren and all the members of his family," said Mr. Péladeau. "He will be sorely missed."

