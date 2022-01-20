The Electronic Recycling Association Announces ERA Futures TM - A Global Multimedia Platform Igniting Impact Across the Converging Worlds of ESG and Digital Innovation

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (www.era.ca) is pleased to announce the launch of a new multimedia platform designed to bring together global leaders from the converging worlds of ESG and digital innovation; and by doing so, ignite meaningful impact across both interdependent ecosystems.

"Era Futures ( futures.era.ca ) is predicated upon the belief that the innovation economy must be reconstructed to serve the future of all of humanity and not just a select few," commented Bojan Paduh, Founder of the Electronic Recycling Association.

"We believe that for this future to be realized, innovation must be purposefully directed to reconcile growth with equality, people with profits, privacy with security and economics with the environment. Our new multimedia platform will usher in this new human renaissance by championing new ideas that help all participants in a impact economy realize their full potential while contributing to the advancement of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals."

"Through an intersection of high-impact analog and digital touchpoints, we hope to propel our community into a meaningful dialogue aimed at breaking down the barriers of incumbency and inertia and committing to a more equal, sustainable and enlightened society; a society built on the endless possibilities of technology-driven innovation," continued Robert Brennan Hart, Executive Vice President of Social Impact at ERA and President of ERA Futures.

EVERYTHING'S GONE GREEN

To celebrate the launch of the new platform, ERA Futures will be producing a four-part digital roundtable series examining the role of science fiction thinking in solving climate change and advancing a more sustainable future.

The first chapter of 'Everything's Gone Green' will be hosted by Ann Rosenberg, Senior Vice President of Sustainability at Wood and Founding Member of the World Economic Forum's Advisory Committee on Climate Change.

The 60-minute intimate and interactive panel discussion will feature four globally recognized leaders who are each marrying digital innovation with positive social impact including Fawn Annan, CEO of IT World Canada; Tom Raftery, Global VP, Futurist and Innovation Evangelist at SAP & Brian Solis, Global Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce.

"Over the last decade and a half, our society has found itself resting upon an increasingly complex web of trust. Born from the ashes of the Great Recession, this technologically amplified economic recovery held much promise; investors incorporating ESG considerations into their decision-making processes, governments embracing demands for more equitable policies, and citizens leveraging social media to increase the pressure for transparency and justice. But is the backbone of this brave new world really that perdurable?" asked Robert Brennan Hart, founder and former CEO of Canadian Cloud Council and Politik and newly appointed President and Editor-in-Chief of ERA Futures.

"Once heralded as the great democratizer of information, the corridors of the internet are now polluted with cascades of misinformation, both hyper-accelerated and monetized to once unimaginable dimensions by the Attention Barons of the Web's second chapter. Market systems long overdue for change remain locked into archaic monopolies still operating on opaque proprietary systems. Trust has become a vehicle to boost shareholder value; with the incontrovertible truth often falling to the wayside as both an inconvenient and unaccounted for expense. This unintelligible game of tug of war has not only created the most profitable industry in the world but has also facilitated the greatest transfer of wealth in human history.

All hope is not lost, however, as a new chapter is being written and a circular economy engineered in the board rooms, financial exchanges and digital wireframes of a rapidly emerging body politic. After all, the economy we leave to the next generation will be built by those who decide a more sustainable world is not only more profitable – but inherently possible," concluded Hart.

The first chapter of 'Everything's Gone Green' will be produced in association with IT World Canada, and will be launched across multiple media channels, including ERA Futures ( futures.era.ca ) and IT World Canada (www.itwc.ca) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

ABOUT ERA FUTURES

For additional information on the Electronic Recycling Association and our mission to solve the critical issue of e-waste while ensuring every citizen has access to the tools and skills required to participate in the digital economy, please visit us at www.era.ca or futures.era.ca

