The Electric Circuit updates its rates for fast-charge stations

These rate adjustments are necessary to support the expansion of the public charging network and improve price equity and access to charging stations.

The new hourly rate based on tiered pricing will apply to 100-kW charging stations, depending on the amount of power delivered to the vehicle. This type of rate offers the following advantages:

Better match between price paid and energy supplied to the battery of the electric vehicle, therefore more equitable pricing and more efficient charging.

Better management of queues and usage at charging stations.

Prices will be as follows:

22-kW fast-charge stations $7.31/h

50-kW fast-charge stations $12.39/h

$24.78/h Charge level ≥90%

100-kW fast-charge stations $15.27/h 0 to 50 kW $19.37/h 50 to 60 kW $23.48/h 60 to 70 kW $27.58/h 70 to 80 kW $31.69/h 80 to 90 kW $35.79/h 90 to 100 kW $30.54/h 0 to 50 kW (charge level ≥90%)

100-kW+ fast-charge stations $35.79/h

More dynamic and fair pricing

Regardless of the charging scenario, the average cost per kWh to charge a vehicle using a 100-kW fast-charge station will always be essentially equivalent to the current average cost per kWh at 50-kW fast-charge stations. The price to charge a vehicle to above a 90% charge level will double if the power supplied is less than 50 kW. This will help free up the charging stations more quickly for other users and prevent drivers from using the charging stations for full charges. This portion of a charge is very slow for most electric vehicle models and therefore represents unproductive time spent at the charging station.

About the Electric Circuit

The Electric Circuit is the largest public charging network for electric vehicles in Québec. It consists of more than 3,400 public charging stations, including over 600 fast-charge stations, in every region of the province. Electric Circuit users have access to a 24/7 telephone help line as well as a charging-station locator service. The Electric Circuit website, lecircuitelectrique.com/en/, and the Electric Circuit mobile app for iOS and Android are updated as new stations are commissioned. Electric Circuit members also have access to ChargePoint charging stations, the FLO network and New Brunswick's eCharge network.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Hydro-Québec, Jonathan Côté, Media Relations, [email protected], 514 289-3227