TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Disability Screen Office (DSO)—a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving accessibility and disability representation in Canada's TV and film industry—is proud to announce its inaugural executive director, Winnie Luk.

Winnie Luk is a disability advocate, 2SLGBTQI+ activist, and film industry leader with over 25 years of experience in the non-profit, film, entertainment, and public sectors. Among her numerous accomplishments, Winnie was the Director of Operations and Events at Inside Out, the presenter of the Toronto and Ottawa 2SLGBTQI+ Film Festivals. She was also the Managing Director of Rainbow Railroad, a charity which supports LGBTQI+ individuals seeking safe haven from around the globe.

"We are thrilled to have Winnie's leadership to steer the DSO as we move into our second year of operations," says Yazmine Laroche, DSO Chair. "Winnie's track record in advocacy, community engagement and the entertainment sectors will be invaluable in operationalizing our mission and values."

"My lifelong encounters with mobility disabilities as well as my identities as a Chinese Queer Woman, fuel my passion for advocating for accessibility rights and fostering equity in communities. We have important work to do with members of the Canadian screen industry to eliminate accessibility barriers and foster authentic and meaningful disability representation on and off screen. I am honoured to bring my lived experience and film industry leadership to my new role of executive director for the Disability Screen Office," adds Winnie Luk, DSO Executive Director.

The Board of Directors of the DSO extends its gratitude and appreciation for the instrumental work carried out by the interim executive director Andrew Morris. The foundation he has laid ensures that the organization will transition smoothly under Winnie's leadership. Winnie will assume her new role at the DSO on June 6, 2023, and will represent the organization at the Banff World Media Festival from June 11th–14th.

About the Disability Screen Office

The Disability Screen Office is a national, not-for-profit organization that works with the Canadian screen industry to eliminate accessibility barriers and foster authentic and meaningful disability representation throughout the sector by focusing on three key areas: providing resources to educate organizations in the screen industry to become more accessible to Canadians in the disability community; offering networking and learning opportunities for creatives in the disability community to become more connected to the industry; and advocating for greater accessibility within the entertainment industry.

The DSO was created in 2021 after consultations conducted by Accessible Media Inc. with the disability community and is funded by its partners Telefilm Canada and the Canada Media Fund.

