The Decades Series by J.P. Wiser's Continues with the Launch of 28-Year-Old Whisky!

Distilled in 1996, a decade infamously known for peace, friendship and pop culture, comes a whisky defined by its refined connection with time and the cask. Aged for 28 years using Canadian whisky casks, French oak, Hungarian oak, and ex-bourbon casks to become a harmonious blend of 90% double column distilled corn and just under 10% single column distilled rye.

"J.P. Wiser's 28-Year-Old captivates the senses and tells a story of our craftsmanship and dedication to our unwavering commitment to heritage, innovation, and excellence," said Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery. "This innovation is particularly important to me, as it was distilled the same year I embarked on my career at Hiram Walker."

As a following to the 42-Year-Old release in the series, J.P. Wiser's 28-Year-Old continues to delight and awaken the senses with its radiant golden colour, with fragrant honey swirled with delicate fruits and wholesome rye notes. Welcoming aromas of green apple, crème brûlée, ripe peaches, cocoa and rich leather combine effortlessly with the indulgent flavours of crushed walnuts, French vanilla and toasted oak, leading to a warm cinnamon finish.

The Decades series is a collection that epitomizes J.P. Wiser's unwavering commitment to heritage, innovation, and excellence. With releases from the 80s, 90s and 2000s, this series highlights J.P. Wiser's extensive history and leads the way in Canadian Whisky Excellence.

The J.P. Wiser's 28-Year-Old will be available across Canada starting October 2024 and retails for $328.

About J.P. Wiser's

Established in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Whisky is one of Canada's oldest continuously produced Canadian whiskies. Hiram Walker & Sons Limited currently produces it at its Windsor, Ontario distillery.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready to drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

