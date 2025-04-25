A record-breaking amount for this iconic Quebec event

MONTREAL, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) closed the 32nd edition of its prestigious Montreal Daffodil Ball by raising a historic amount of $3,413,908. Presented under the theme Prospective, the Ball assembled over 700 guests including business, cultural and philanthropic leaders. Funds raised during this benefit evening will fuel the most promising world-class research projects in Quebec and bring hope to people living with cancer.

Left to right: Andrea Seale, Canadian Cancer Society; Isabelle Marcoux, Transcontinental inc.; Nicolas Marcoux, PwC Canada; Christian Dubé, Minister of Health; Marie-Annick Lépine, artist; Michael Sabia, Hydro-Québec; Kim Thomassin, CDPQ; Nadia Wendowsky, Canadian Cancer Society. (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Society (National Office))

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our donors and partners for their unwavering support of this important event. Together, we raised funds to ensure that the brightest ideas in cancer research in Quebec are given every chance to succeed – and reach the people who need them most. Your generosity will help us accelerate progress in cancer research, improve treatments, and save lives," stated Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer at the Canadian Cancer Society.

Daffodil Moment: A stirring performance by Marie-Annick Lépine

The evening was marked by a moving and meaningful moment when Marie-Annick Lépine, celebrated artist and member of Les Cowboys Fringants, took the stage to sing Ta dernière adresse. In a heartfelt performance, she delivered a poignant tribute to her late partner, Karl Tremblay. Her inspiring testimonial reminded attendees why they were all gathered at the Ball.

Influential voices to move the cause forward

The Daffodil Ball was supported by four dedicated co-chairs, Isabelle Marcoux (Transcontinental Inc.), Nicolas Marcoux (PwC Canada), Michael Sabia (Hydro-Québec), and Kim Thomassin (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec), whose leadership and commitment helped make this event a resounding triumph. The event was further made possible through the incredible dedication of over 200 volunteers and suppliers, and the exceptional contributions of masters of ceremony Marie-Ève Janvier and Claudia Marques.

"Through strategic partnerships with world-renowned institutions across the province, we are amplifying our impact. Together, we are shaping the future of cancer research by investing in the country's most promising projects," said Nadia Wendowsky, Vice President, Leadership and Corporate Giving at the Canadian Cancer Society.

Mobilizing for research as never before

Given that 2 in 5 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, research breakthroughs are essential to improve and save the lives of people living with this disease. The Daffodil Ball, Quebec's largest cancer-related fundraiser, achieved an extraordinary milestone this year through unparalleled collective action, making it the most impactful edition in its history. Since 2004, this event has raised nearly $48 million to fund support programs and research projects aimed at preventing cancer and improving screening, diagnosis, and treatment. These efforts allow people living with this disease to live fuller, longer lives.

Celebrate innovation and hope. Visit daffodilball.ca to donate. The next edition of the Canadian Cancer Society's Montreal Daffodil Ball will be held on April 30, 2026.

Official photos of the event are available in the press kit here.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

