Post-secondary education remains an important stepping stone to success in life. However too often students from lower income families don't have access to the support and experiences that prepare them to succeed in school. To support equitable access to educational experiences, The CST Inspired Minds Learning Project funds local schools and community organizations that are working hard to deliver learning opportunities for these students. These programs help ensure that students are academically prepared and equipped to pursue post-secondary studies.

"We are heartened by the passion and commitment demonstrated in this year's CST Inspired Minds learning Project applications," said Peter Lewis, Vice President of the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. "As we strive to make education accessible, it's crucial that we support and encourage organizations that support a child's educational journey within our communities. It's humbling to see these organizations aligned with our values and committed to today's youth."

Since 2014, The CST Inspired Minds® Learning Project has awarded nearly $1 million to fund learning activities for children and youth in communities across Canada. CST continues to be moved by the commitment these organizations have shown to their children and their communities.

About The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to helping Canadian families better access post-secondary education. Through philanthropy, discovery, advocacy and by sponsoring the Canadian Scholarship Trust Plans to help families save for post-secondary education, CST continues to deliver on its mission. The Foundation rewards hard working and community minded Canadian students through its awards and bursaries program. CST has helped over 800,000 students achieve their post-secondary dreams.

For more information, visit foundation.cst.org.

