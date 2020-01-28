The Creators of Electronic Recycling Association, The Canadian Cloud Council and Highrise Join Forces to Launch The ERA Digital Foundation

The ERA Digital Foundation is a Global Association Focused on Reconstructing the Digital Economy for the Greater Good of Humanity

CALGARY, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - In the early dawn of a new decade, Bojan Paduh, President of the Electronic Recycling Association (era.ca) and Robert Brennan Hart, CEO of Highrise, announced the birth of the ERA Digital Foundation (digital.era.ca); the metamorphic successor to Highrise, Politik and the Canadian Cloud Council.

The ERA Digital Foundation is a global not-for-profit association predicated upon the belief that the innovation economy must be reconstructed to serve the future of all of humanity and not just a select few.

The organization will bring together global experts in the fields of digital trust, ethics, privacy, cybersecurity, environmental sustainability and social innovation to exchange diverse views and seek formative solutions to the most critical digital challenges facing humanity.

The founding advisory board includes Josh Crumb, Co-Founder of GoldMoney; Michelle Dennedy, CEO of DrumWave; Joshua McKenty, Co-Founder of OpenStack and Piston Cloud; Vasu Jakkal, Chief Marketing Officer of FireEye; Chelsea Rustrum, Co-Founder of Instigation Protocol and Alchemy Spaces and Brian Stewart, Deputy Chief Information Officer at University of Alberta.

"Our emerging generations; the vast majority of who will build their lives in increasingly crowded, chaotic and competitive communities, are hungering for a clear and common sense of purpose, but can we offer them one? From ecological exigency, to ongoing and intolerable community inequality; to questions of privacy in an ever-connected world, we have reached a critical point in human history; a state of emergency that requires immediate and collective action," proclaimed Robert Brennan Hart, who will serve as Executive Director of the new foundation.

"Since the inception of the Canadian Cloud Council in 2011, our work has helped create the early policies outlining the commitment of the Government of Canada to build open systems, utilize cloud-first methodologies and reshape decisions to eschew the short-term gains of offshore delivery to recommit to employment and opportunity for its own people. Our independent, unbiased events and digital media continue to drive ongoing discussions that firmly tip the scales of history in favour of open and accessible technology and away from closed ecosystems that benefit the select few.

The ERA Digital Foundation's work is born from a mutual and unwavering commitment to sustainable economic development, the courage to challenge incumbency and inertia, and an unwavering track record of successfully shepherding disparate interests for the common good. We are delighted to continue writing our decade-long story through the ERA Digital Foundation; an organization who has been passionately committed to reducing E-Waste and bridging the digital divide since 2004."

Bojan Paduh, Founder and President of the Electronic Recycling Association expressed, "The foundation makes the ERA's technology reuse efforts the foundation and backbone for discussion of the digital and ever updating world we live in."

The ERA Digital Foundation's live-action event series will be titled 'The Soft Machine' and will debut on April 30, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta. The opening chapter will examine the future of Alberta's digital economy and feature keynotes from Scott Gravelle, CEO of Attabotics; Mary Moran, CEO of Calgary Economic Development and Lucas Scheer, Managing Director of AltaML.

For further information: about the ERA Digital Foundation and 'The Soft Machine', please visit (digital.era.ca) or contact ([email protected]).

