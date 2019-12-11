The Courage Brothers dip their way into the new decade, Polar Bear Dip style

Hundreds of brave dippers and excited spectators will converge on Coronation Park, Oakville, for the 35th annual Courage Polar Bear Dip for World Vision. Once again, the Courage Brothers – Todd and Trent – will partner with World Vision to bring in the new year and the new decade with the annual plunge in the near-freezing waters of Lake Ontario.

The Courage Polar Bear Dip for World Vision is an annual event where chill-seeking jumpers raise money for the privilege of plunging into the icy-cold waters. Since partnering with World Vision in 1995, the event has helped raise over $1.8 million and welcomed over 10,000 dippers.

"We are very proud to host this event, year after year, in support of World Vision's clean water projects around the world," said Todd Courage, co-founder. "This year we'll celebrate two milestones: we are both marking our 35th year and ringing in a new decade with all of our supporters! We are grateful to so many who have loyally done the dip with us over the decades.".

The Courage Polar Bear Dip is open to dippers of all ages and it features fun activities to entertain the entire family. Participants can compete in the most creative costume contest and look forward to live music and food stations.

"I love the Courage Brothers annual Polar Bear Dip as an invigorating and meaningful way to ring in the new year," said Sumair Mirza, COO of World Vision Canada. "Water is something that many of us take for granted but for some children around the world, access can be a big obstacle. Water restores health and opens doors to educational opportunities and a promising future. What better way to welcome 2020 than with the clear vision of providing a community with water," said Mirza.

The dip runs on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., with the dip itself taking place at 2 p.m. Full schedule of events can be found Here



Quick Facts:

663 million people around the world still lack access to safe drinking water.

Funds raised at the 2020 Polar Bear Dip will improve the health and safety of children and their families by providing clean water in communities in Rwanda .

. World Vision brings clean water to one new person every 10 seconds and by doing so also equips communities with sanitation and hygiene programs.

Proceeds from the event have been going to different World Vision water projects around the world since 1995 and over $1,819,000 has been raised in total.

Additional Resources:

Courage Polar Bear Dip photos: HERE

Web links: polarbeardip.ca

Social media: @PolarBearDip; #PolarBearDip



About World Vision

World Vision is a relief, development and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by our Christian values, World Vision is dedicated to working with the world's most vulnerable people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

For more information, visit worldvision.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

