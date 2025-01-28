The Countdown Starts to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025: Games Medals Reveal Tomorrow (January 29)
News provided by Vancouver Whistler Games Corporation
Jan 28, 2025
Jan 28, 2025, 16:27 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - With just 10 days to go to the Opening Ceremony for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, it's time to reveal the Medals Program supported by Teck. Inspired by the Games' identity designed by Four Host First Nations artists, the Medals celebrate the resilience, determination, and unconquered Invictus Spirit of service members and Veterans on their journey of recovery through the healing power of sport. Here's a taste of what tomorrow brings, click here.
WHEN/WHERE – News Release: 7:00 a.m. PT
WHEN/WHERE/WHO - Photo Op: 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. PT
French version of the News Release is available upon request.
SOURCE Vancouver Whistler Games Corporation
For more information, please contact: Lauren Pavan, [email protected]
