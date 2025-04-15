"The Charming Taste of Europe" Kicks Off 2025 Canadian Activities at SIAL Canada

The campaign will return to the Canadian market with participation in SIAL Canada 2025, North America's largest food innovation trade show. Highlighting premium European products, the campaign will feature Abruzzo wines, Late Harvest Bordeaux whites, and fresh Greek kiwis.

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- " The Charming Taste of Europe " is excited to announce its return to the Canadian market in 2025, continuing its mission to raise awareness of high-quality European wines and agricultural products. To kick off another year of engaging activities and events in Canada, the campaign will participate in SIAL Canada , the country's premier trade show for food innovation and international industry connections, taking place in Toronto from April 29th to May 1st. "The Charming Taste of Europe" will be at Booth 1017.6, featuring fresh kiwis from Greece, a selection of wines from Abruzzo, and Late Harvest Bordeaux wines.

"The Charming Taste of Europe" is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo , the The Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux , and the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia , the eight largest Fruit Producer Organization in Greece, with their primary fruit being kiwi. Their shared mission is to promote the premium quality of European agricultural products.

As one of the most significant industry events, SIAL Canada welcomes over 1,000 exhibitors from 44 countries and more than 21,000 trade professionals from Canada and beyond each year. This dynamic platform provides a unique opportunity for attendees to discover and engage with leading food and beverage producers from around the world, including the exceptional offerings from Abruzzo, Bordeaux, and Greece.

With its participation at SIAL Canada 2025, "The Charming Taste of Europe" continues to highlight the rich history and outstanding quality of European wines and agricultural products. Visitors are invited to explore the flavors of Europe firsthand at Booth 1017.6, where tastings and expert insights will showcase why these products are celebrated worldwide.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

